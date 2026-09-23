Luxury Hotels And Hospitality Take Centerstage As Gujarat Preps For Centenary Edition Of CWG Games

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Sep 23 (IANS) With Ahmedabad getting ready to host the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2030 and the state setting its sights on Olympic Games 2036, the city's skyline is being shaped by slew of five-star luxury hotels and hospitality projects.

Multiple luxury hotels, multi-storey buildings are taking shape in the city to welcome the sporting teams from across the globe, accompanied by thousands and lakhs of guests, slated to arrive in the city during centenary edition of the CWG Games.

Many hotels, homestays are under construction, infrastructure development has taken centrestage while city's landscape in being spruced up.

According to the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, approvals were granted for around nine hotels in 2025 alone, and their construction is underway.

Approvals for the construction of four additional hotels were granted this year.

Five new five-star hotel projects are coming up along Sindhu Bhavan Road, with three of them already under construction.

Plans are also in place to build a 16-storey, five-star hotel with 200–300 rooms, along with a convention and exhibition centre, on the western bank of the Sabarmati river.

Ahmedabad Municipal Commissioner Banchhanidhi Pani speaking to IANS, told, "We approved around nine hotels within the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation area in 2025, and their construction is currently in progress. Approvals for four more hotels were granted in 2026, and construction work on these is also underway. A large number of hotels are being built at various locations across Ahmedabad city."

Narendra Somani, Ahmedabad President of the Hotel Association, said, "Preparations for the 2030 Commonwealth Games are underway. We are witnessing the development of infrastructure and hospitality projects across the city. Construction has already begun on three hotels near Sindhu Bhavan Road, and plans for two or three additional hotels have been submitted to the municipal corporation for approval; work on these is set to start soon. A large convention centre and a major five-star hotel are being built on the riverfront, alongside one or two new hotels near the airport."

In addition to hotels, work is progressing on numerous projects related to roads, bridges, water supply, drainage, railways, and public transport.

Notably, Ahmedabad is set to host Commonwealth Games 2030.

As the Union government is planning to bid for hosting Olympics 2036, the pace of development in Ahmedabad could make it the de-facto first choice for the international sporting event.