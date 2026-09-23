Harvey Weinstein Sentenced To 15 Years In Prison In #Metoo-Era Case After Retrial

MENAFN - Live Mint) Disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Wednesday (September 23) for sexually assaulting former television production assistant Miriam Haley in 2006, marking the latest chapter in the landmark #MeToo-era case after his original conviction was overturned and he was convicted again at a retrial.

The sentence followed a legal saga spanning more than six years. Weinstein's original 2020 New York conviction was overturned by the state's highest court in 2024, which found that testimony from women whose allegations were not part of the case had improperly influenced the trial. A new jury convicted Weinstein of sexually assaulting Haley in 2025.

Weinstein, 74, is expected to appeal. He has consistently denied raping or sexually assaulting anyone.

Haley addressed the court before Weinstein was sentenced, describing the lasting impact of the assault.

“Having been sexually assaulted by Harvey Weinstein has had a devastating effect on my life and sense of security that may never go away,” Haley said.“It's a life sentence for me.”

She said she had repeatedly considered abandoning her pursuit of justice, adding that the legal process itself had caused further trauma.

Weinstein then addressed the court from a wheelchair and expressed remorse for Haley's pain while maintaining his innocence.

“I do have remorse for Miriam Haley's pain, but I have to reiterate my innocence,” he said.

Judge Curtis Farber, who presided over the case, referred to Weinstein's former status as one of Hollywood's most powerful figures, saying recognition for his achievements would“pale in comparison to what you did.”

Weinstein was initially sentenced to 23 years in 2020 after being convicted of assaulting Haley and raping aspiring actress Jessica Mann in 2013.

New York's highest court overturned that conviction and sentence in 2024, ordering a new trial after finding that Weinstein's trial had been prejudiced by testimony concerning allegations that were not part of the charges.

At the 2025 retrial, a Manhattan jury again found Weinstein guilty of first-degree criminal sex act involving Haley. The jury acquitted him on a separate charge involving former model Kaja Sokola but could not reach a verdict on the rape allegation involving Mann.

A third New York trial over the Mann allegation ended in a mistrial in May 2026 after jurors failed to reach a unanimous verdict.

Manhattan prosecutors subsequently dropped the rape charge, clearing the way for Weinstein's sentencing on the Haley conviction.

Weinstein's defence had asked the judge to impose only three additional years on top of the more than six years he has already served.

His lawyer Jacob Kaplan cited Weinstein's deteriorating health, saying he had been hospitalized multiple times since 2025 and suffers from blood cancer, congestive heart failure and kidney problems. Weinstein has used a wheelchair for several years.

Despite the conviction, Weinstein continues to deny the allegations against him. In a jailhouse interview earlier this year, he said:“I will be proven innocent. That I promise you.”

Weinstein also faces a separate criminal case in California. He was convicted there of rape in 2022 and originally sentenced to 16 years in prison. A California appeals court upheld the conviction but overturned the sentence after finding that the judge had considered his New York convictions as an aggravating factor.

He is awaiting resentencing in that case.

The California case means Wednesday's 15-year New York sentence is not the only prison term hanging over Weinstein.

The assault allegation involving Miriam Haley

Haley, 49, worked briefly as a production assistant on the reality competition show Project Runway and met Weinstein through a professional connection.

She testified that she accepted an invitation to visit Weinstein's Manhattan apartment in 2006 because she was scheduled to travel to Los Angeles the following day for a film premiere connected to his company.

According to her testimony, Weinstein lunged to kiss her after they spoke on his sofa. She said she rebuffed him, but he grabbed her, forced her into a bedroom and sexually assaulted her despite her pleas to stop.

Haley testified about the alleged assault at both the original trial and the retrial.

Weinstein's rise and #MeToo fallout

Before his downfall, Weinstein was one of Hollywood's most influential producers and an Oscar winner whose films included Shakespeare in Love, Pulp Fiction and Chocolat.

Sexual misconduct allegations against him that emerged publicly in 2017 triggered a wider reckoning over sexual abuse and the abuse of power in the entertainment industry, helping fuel the global #MeToo movement.

Weinstein's legal battles have continued for years since his arrest in 2018, with convictions, appeals, retrials and mistrials in New York and California.

With Wednesday's sentence, Weinstein is set to remain behind bars well into his later years.