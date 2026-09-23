Raddish Kids Cooking & Baking Subscription Boxes Named 2026 Best Of The Yeartm Award Winners

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Recognition celebrates Raddish Kids' approach to building kids' confidence and bringing families together through real cooking experiences

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Raddish Kids' cooking and baking subscription boxes have earned 2026 Best of the Year Winner recognition

Best of the Year Awards evaluates entries through expert review, independent judging and at-home consumer testing, guided by its 5P Methodology spanning Performance, Purpose, Planet, People and Practices

Raddish Kids is made for families and kids ages 4 – 14+, helping kids build confidence and real-life skills while giving families meaningful ways to cook, connect and make memories together

NEW YORK CITY, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Raddish Kids, the original cooking subscription box for kids and trusted by more than 500,000 families, has earned 2026 Best of the Year Winner recognition for its cooking and baking subscription boxes, adding another independent distinction for experiences designed to help kids grow more confident in the kitchen while bringing families together around food.

At Raddish Kids, kids take an active role in preparing food families genuinely want to eat. Monthly kits combine illustrated recipes, kid-designed culinary tools and hands-on activities that give young cooks opportunities to build skills, try new techniques and experience the pride that comes from creating something themselves. High-quality, chef-designed recipes turn cooking into a shared family experience, with meals and treats made for kids and adults to enjoy together.

The cooking subscription box, designed for ages 4–14+, introduces core culinary skills through approachable, step-by-step recipes and tools created for young chefs. The baking subscription box, designed for ages 8–14+, helps young bakers develop techniques such as measuring, mixing and decorating while creating impressive treats they can proudly share.

Every Raddish Kids subscription also includes Raddish Plus, the brand's digital cooking companion featuring more than 400 recipes, cooking guides and activities. Families can continue cooking together between monthly deliveries, explore recipes by cuisine, ingredient or season and build new kitchen skills over time.

“Cooking gives kids such a tangible way to see what they're capable of,” said Maegan Zelner, Chief Operating Officer at Raddish Kids.“They follow an approachable 12-step recipe, practice real skills and create something they're proud to put on the table and share with their family. Having that experience validated through an evaluation grounded in quality, purpose and real-world experience makes this Best of the Year recognition especially meaningful to us.”

The Best of the Year Awards is an independent consumer awards program focused on real-world performance and impact. Entries undergo expert review, independent judge evaluation and at-home consumer testing using its proprietary 5P Methodology, which assesses five core dimensions of quality, impact and distinction:



Performance: verified efficacy, reliability, and claims integrity

Purpose: the problem it solves, the need it addresses, and the intent behind the offering

Planet: materials, packaging, production choices, and efforts to reduce environmental footprint

People: inclusivity, accessibility, ethical labor and sourcing, and community wellbeing Practices: transparency, ethical business conduct, fair pricing, and long-term accountability

“Raddish Kids stood out for creating an experience that delivers meaningful value for both kids and families,” said Laurie Jennings, CEO and Editor of Best of the Year Media.“Its products demonstrate a clear purpose, strong execution and relevance in everyday family life - exactly the qualities the Best of the Year Awards are designed to recognize.”

Founded by Laurie Jennings, former General Manager and editorial director of the Good Housekeeping Institute; Birnur Aral, PhD, former Executive Director of the Beauty, Health & Sustainability Lab; and Rachel Rothman, former Chief Technologist and Head of Testing, Best of the Year Media builds on their decades of experience and proven credibility in testing, consumer research, product development, and reliable editorial recommendations. Collectively, they have led the evaluation of thousands of products across consumer categories from beauty, travel, and home to health, parenting and technology.

Raddish Kids features new kits every month with seasonally themed boxes across its cooking and baking lines – full of great recipes and activities for the whole family, including the following menu themes available for subscribers this month:



Cooking (Creepy Creations): Serve up scary foods for a spooktacular party, including eyeball appetizers, mini monster meatloaves and ice scream pie.

Baking (Spooky Sweets): Transform a cookie cake into a chocolate web, whip up ghosts to top chocolate cupcakes and all sorts of spooky variations. Global Cooking (Ticket to Tokyo): Celebrate the culture and cuisine of Japan by rolling sushi, making homemade teriyaki sauce and learning to stir-fry.

Order a Raddish Kids subscription box today at RaddishKids.com, with recurring subscriptions available on monthly, six- and 12-month cadences. Free shipping is included with every order.

Raddish Kids Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is Raddish Kids?



Raddish Kids is a subscription box designed for children ages 4 – 14+

It turns everyday cooking into a fun, educational family experience

Raddish Kids builds confidence and real-life skills in the kitchen through hands-on cooking Each Raddish Kids kit includes illustrated recipes, kid-friendly kitchen tools, and learning activities that connect cooking with seasonal and global themes

What does a Raddish Kids cooking kit include?



Step-by-step illustrated recipes that are chef- and educator-designed the entire family will enjoy

Quality kitchen tool designed for young chefs

Culinary skill-building tips

Themed activities that teach cooking techniques and cultural food traditions

Table talk cards to spark conversation at the dinner table

Sturdy shopping list card to bring to the store Woven iron-on apron patch to celebrate new cooking achievements

How can kids develop healthy eating habits?



Kids often develop healthier eating habits when actively participating in meal preparation

Cooking subscription boxes like Raddish Kids encourage children to explore new flavors, ingredients, and global cuisines while building confidence in the kitchen This helps foster curiosity about food and supports a more positive, lifelong relationship with healthy eating

What are the Best of the Year Awards?



Annual, independent recognition program honoring excellence across all consumer industries

Evaluated by independent experts and consumer testers

Focused on real-world performance and impact Entries are evaluated using clear, transparent criteria grounded in Best of the Year Media's proprietary 5P Methodology (performance, purpose, planet, people, practices)

Who oversees the Best of the Year Awards program?



Three former Good Housekeeping executives with deep experience and credibility in editorial reviews, recommendations and awards involving evaluation of thousands of products who have formed Best of the Year Media

Laurie Jennings, former General Manager and editorial director of the Good Housekeeping Institute

Birnur Aral, PhD, former Executive Director of the Beauty, Health & Sustainability Lab Rachel Rothman, former Chief Technologist and Head of Testing

About Raddish Kids

Raddish Kids is the original cooking subscription box for kids, empowering more than 500,000 young chefs (and counting!) to cook with confidence, expand their palates, and build real-life skills in the kitchen. Raddish Kids offers three monthly cooking subscriptions across cooking, baking and global cuisine, each designed by parents, educators and chefs to help kids discover the joy of cooking through beautifully illustrated recipes, culinary tools and hands-on activities the whole family can enjoy. Known for its delicious, real recipes and easy-to-follow format, Raddish Kids helps kids take ownership in the kitchen while inspiring families to cook, connect and try new foods together. Founded in 2014, Raddish Kids has shipped more than two million kits worldwide and continues to inspire curiosity, confidence and meaningful family moments around food. For more information, visit RaddishKids.com or follow Raddish Kids on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and YouTube.

About Best of the Year Media

Best of the Year Media is an independent digital media, awards and insights company dedicated to helping consumers make more informed decisions. Its annual Best of the Year Awards recognize excellence across consumer categories through expert-led evaluation, independent judging and real-world consumer testing. Entries are assessed using the organization's proprietary 5P Methodology examining Performance, Purpose, Planet, People and Practices.

CONTACT: Raddish Kids Adam Belmont...