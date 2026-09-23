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Mullen Group Ltd. 2026 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call And Webcast


2026-09-23 12:31:30
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OKOTOKS, Alberta, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: MTL) Mullen Group Ltd. (" Mullen Group " and/or the " Corporation ") intends to release its 2026 Third Quarter earnings results on Thursday, October 22, 2026, at 6:00 a.m. ET, and has scheduled a conference call and webcast as follows:


About Mullen Group Ltd.

Mullen Group is a public company with a long history of acquiring companies in the transportation and logistics industries. Today, we have one of the largest portfolios of logistics companies in North America, providing a wide range of transportation, customs brokerage, warehousing, and distribution services through a network of independently operated businesses. Service offerings include less-than-truckload, truckload, warehousing, logistics, transload, oversized, third-party logistics, customs brokerage, and specialized hauling transportation. In addition, our businesses provide a diverse set of specialized services related to the energy, mining, forestry and construction industries in western Canada, including water management, fluid hauling and environmental reclamation. The corporate office provides capital and financial expertise, legal support, technology and systems support, shared services and strategic planning to its independent businesses.

Mullen Group is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol " MTL ". Additional information is available on our website at or on the Corporation's issuer profile on SEDAR+ at

Contact Information

Mr. Murray Mullen - Chair and Senior Executive Officer
Mr. Richard Maloney - President and Senior Operating Officer
Mr. Carson Urlacher - Senior Financial Officer
Ms. Joanna Scott - Senior Corporate Officer
Mr. Lee Hellyer - Senior Commercial Officer

121A - 31 Southridge Drive
Okotoks, Alberta, Canada T1S 2N3
Telephone: 403-995-5200
Fax: 403-995-5296


Date: October 22, 2026
Time: 10:00 a.m. ET
Pre-Registration: registration link
Upon registering, you will receive a calendar booking by email with dial in details and a unique PIN. This process will bypass the operator and avoid the queue. Registration will remain open until the end of the conference call.
Dial-in: 1-833-752-3592 (for participants in North America)
1-647-846-8386 (International participants)
Webcast:
Replay: Two weeks until November 5, 2026, by dialing 1-855-669-9658 (Canada/US toll free) or 1-412-317-0088 (International toll), access code 1199750 followed by the pound key.

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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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