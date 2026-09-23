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Notification On The Acquisition Of Voting Rights
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On 23 September 2026 AB“Novaturas” received a notification from Mr. Neşet Koçkar on the acquisition of voting rights (attached). The threshold that was exceeded – 75%, the reason for exceeding the threshold – acquisition of shares, following implementation of the mandatory tender offer to buy-up the remaining voting shares in AB“Novaturas”.
Aleksejs Kriščuks
Aleksejs Kriščuks
CEO
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Attachment
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23-09-2026_Notification on acquisition of voting rights_EN
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