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Notification On The Acquisition Of Voting Rights


2026-09-23 12:31:30
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On 23 September 2026 AB“Novaturas” received a notification from Mr. Neşet Koçkar on the acquisition of voting rights (attached). The threshold that was exceeded – 75%, the reason for exceeding the threshold – acquisition of shares, following implementation of the mandatory tender offer to buy-up the remaining voting shares in AB“Novaturas”.


Aleksejs Kriščuks
CEO
...

Attachment

  • 23-09-2026_Notification on acquisition of voting rights_EN

MENAFN23092026004107003653ID1111705340



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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