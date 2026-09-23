UL Research Institutes' Alejandro Lozano Shares How To Take C.H.A.R.G.E. Of Battery Safety With Yourupdatetv

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) As Lithium-Ion Batteries Power Almost Everything We Own, a UL Research Institutes Expert Shares the Warning Signs Every Household Should Know - and Simple Steps to Prevent Fires

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lithium-ion batteries power the smartphones, laptops, power tools, toys and e-bikes that fill our homes - and most of us never give them a second thought. But as they've become more common, so have the fires.

A damaged, counterfeit or improperly charged battery can fail without warning, entering what's known as“thermal runaway,” an uncontrollable self-heating state that can lead to smoke or fire. Fires from larger battery-powered devices like e-bikes and e-scooters can leave a family less than a minute to escape. The warning signs - swelling, unusual heat, a hissing or popping sound, wispy white or gray smoke - are easy to miss if you don't know them. Yet half of Americans say they know nothing about lithium-ion batteries, and 60% don't realize these batteries power their everyday devices.

Through its Fire Safety Research Institute, UL Research Institutes created Take C.H.A.R.G.E. of Battery Safety to close that gap - giving families the simple habits that prevent fires and the warning signs that could save a life.

Alejandro Lozano, Senior Marketing Manager at UL Research Institutes, recently participated in a nationwide satellite media tour to discuss the campaign. Here's what he had to say:

What are the warning signs that a lithium-ion battery or device might be about to catch fire?

Some of the warning signs with lithium-ion batteries, when they're about to catch fire, start with extreme heat - anything that's not usual for our devices. Swelling or bulging, any strange sounds like whistling or popping, and in some cases smoke or a change in coloration. Those are the signs that tell us to act immediately when it comes to these lithium-ion batteries.

What are the most common charging mistakes that can increase fire risk?

A lot of it comes down to ventilation. Always make sure your devices are charging on a flat surface. I know some teenagers - and even adults - like to charge their phone on a pillow or a blanket, and that's one of the main issues, because it reduces ventilation for the device. Always make sure they're on a flat surface with proper ventilation, and don't leave them plugged in indefinitely. Those habits increase the risk of fire.

What should they know about packing and charging these devices when they fly?

When it comes to traveling, there's one rule we always need to keep in mind: any lithium-ion battery must go in your carry-on, never in checked luggage. And don't leave it unattended - when you have a lithium battery in the cabin, keep it in eyesight and within arm's reach. That's the key point, because if there's any kind of incident, the flight crew will have time to respond.

What can you tell us about the Take C.H.A.R.G.E. campaign and the simple steps every household should be following to prevent fires?

This is a campaign we created to share this information with the community and keep our families and communities safe when it comes to lithium-ion batteries - how to handle our devices before, during and after use. When you're about to buy a device, make sure it's certified, and don't use aftermarket, generic or cheap chargers or cables. Those are the main things that start increasing the risk of fire. Once you have the device, handle it with care - don't drop it, don't hit it, and don't expose it to extreme temperatures. Look for anything that isn't normal, and when you notice a device isn't performing properly, dispose of it - but don't throw it in the trash. Look for places dedicated to recycling lithium-ion batteries, like community drop-offs or even local repair shops that have dedicated spaces for it.

Where can we go for more information?

You can visit our website at batteryfiresafety.org. There you'll find more information, tips and recommendations on how to handle lithium-ion batteries properly.

About Alejandro Lozano

Alejandro Lozano is a global marketing and brand leader with more than 20 years of experience helping organizations strengthen their presence across the Americas, Europe, Africa, and Latin America. He currently leads marketing at UL Research Institutes, where he turns complex scientific work into clear narratives and campaigns that grow visibility and research impact.

* YourUpdateTV is a property of D S Simon Media. The video included and release was part of a media tour that was produced by D S Simon Media on behalf of UL Research Institutes

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