Peec AI Adds Coverage For Meta's Muse, Extending Visibility Monitoring To Personal AI Agents

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Marketing teams can now track brand visibility, sentiment, and cited sources in Muse Spark - the model powering Meta's new personal AI agent.

Berlin, BERLIN, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI Search visibility platform Peec AI announced support for Muse Spark, the large language model powering Meta's newly launched personal AI agent, Muse.

Demand for Muse Spark jumped sharply after Meta introduced it on September 8, 2026, describing Muse as "the world's first personal AI agent built for everyone."

Tracking the Meta Spark LLM in Peec AI is the closest approximation brands have to estimate their performance in Muse, Meta's viral AI assistant," stated Malte Landwehr, CPO & CMO of Peec AI.

Marketing teams and agencies using Peec AI can now measure brand visibility, sentiment, and cited sources inside Muse, alongside existing coverage of ChatGPT, Google AI Mode, Google AI Overviews, Gemini, Perplexity, Microsoft Copilot, Claude, GPT Search, DeepSeek, Qwen, Naver and Mistral.

Muse differs from the chatbots and search engines that are currently on the market. Rather than only answering questions, it takes action on a person's behalf, booking travel, negotiating bills, and completing purchases through Link, Stripe's agent-focused checkout. That shift matters for brands: being recommended by an answer engine is one thing, being the option a personal agent actually selects and pays for is another.

Meta AI already reaches billions of people across Meta's suite of apps. With Muse, Meta is extending that presence into agentic AI, where systems can take actions on users' behalf.

Tracking a new category of AI influence

The addition of Muse reflects a broader shift in AI search that Peec AI is tracking: AI systems are moving from describing options to choosing and acting on them.

As personal agents take on tasks like purchasing and negotiation, the sources and signals that shape those decisions become as important to brand visibility as citations in AI answers.

Peec AI surfaces not only whether a brand is chosen, but why, using attribution tracking that identifies which signals and sources influenced an agent's decision. Teams can benchmark visibility across both answer engines and agentic platforms side by side, from a single dashboard.

With Muse now included, Peec AI offers comprehensive coverage of LLMs and chatbots, including ChatGPT, Google AI Mode, Google AI Overviews, Gemini, Perplexity, Microsoft Copilot, Claude, GPT Search, DeepSeek, Qwen, Naver and Mistral.

About Peec AI

Peec AI helps marketing teams improve brand performance in AI search. More than 3,000 brands and agencies rely on Peec AI to understand where they stand, what shapes how they appear and get recommended, and where to act. The company combines original research with rigorous measurement of the markets, models, sources, competitors, and websites behind AI answers - helping teams separate meaningful signals from noise and make better-informed decisions about what to do next. Peec AI is one of Europe's fastest-growing AI software companies, surpassing $15M in ARR since launching at the end of 2025. Founded in January 2025 by Marius Meiners, Daniel Drabo, and Tobias Siwonia, Peec AI has raised $40M from investors including Singular, Antler, Combination VC, identity.vc, and S20. Learn more at peec.ai.

Press Inquiries

Noah Wolff

noah.wolff [at] peec.ai

