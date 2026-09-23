Solera Commits To Becoming A Global Partner In China's New Energy Vehicle Industry's International Expansion, Following High-Level Meeting With CATARC

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BEIJING, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solera Holdings, LLC. ("Solera") today confirmed a high-level meeting between its leadership and China Automotive Technology and Research Center Co., Ltd. (CATARC), China's national-level automotive technical research and certification authority spanning the country's full automotive value chain, held in the presence of Mr. Wang Junming, Vice Chairman of the China Intelligent Transportation Systems Association (CITS).

Jing Liao, Solera's Chief Administrative Officer and Chairwoman of the Solera Foundation, led the Solera delegation - joined by Asia Managing Director, SooCheon Chung and China Sales Directors Jason Liu and Harold Liu - in discussions with Mr. Li Wei, Deputy General Manager of CATARC and his team, exploring cooperation between CATARC and Solera in support of China's automotive strategy.

Mr. Li Wei outlined CATARC's important role in China's automotive ecosystem and its long-standing capabilities in providing technical services across the full automotive value chain and vehicle lifecycle. He also shared CATARC's overall development strategy, core technical capabilities, and industry service strengths. Mr. Li stated that CATARC hopes to leverage its strengths as an independent third-party technical platform and work with industry associations and domestic and international partners to explore new pathways for mutually beneficial cooperation and contribute to building China into a leading automotive nation. Mr. Wang echoed this view, emphasizing that CITS will continue to coordinate industry resources, drive technological innovation, and promote standardized industry development, while working with global partners to advance high-quality industrial growth.

“As a global leader in vehicle lifecycle management and digital transportation safety solutions, Solera has spent decades building a mature technology system and has accumulated extensive experience and proven results across numerous countries, regions, and markets,” said Jing Liao, Solera's Chief Administrative Officer and Chairwoman of the Solera Foundation.“We see this exchange as an important opportunity to deepen the partnership with CATARC and CITS, jointly explore technology cooperation, opportunities to the global expansion of China's new energy vehicle industry, and provide comprehensive professional support for this strategic priority in areas including the development of overseas aftersales ecosystems, insurance claims, training, data standardization, regulatory compliance and circular-economy initiatives through the Global Circularity Consortium. Through deeper cooperation, we aim to contribute to the continued advancement of road safety and intelligent vehicle technologies.”

For China's NEV manufacturers, CATARC's engagement carries real significance. As a national-level automotive technical research and certification authority, CATARC's willingness to explore cooperation with Solera reflects confidence in Solera's ability to support Chinese automakers' international expansion through its globally scaled operational capabilities. Solera's infrastructure was not adapted from systems built for the traditional combustion era, Solera's global infrastructure was purpose-built from the outset for electric and new energy vehicles, providing strong support for Chinese NEV brands as they expand into international markets.

Solera's coverage spans the full post-production lifecycle a NEV manufacturer needs to manage once a vehicle leaves the factory: EV and battery risk intelligence that gives insurers and OEMs a clear view of repair costs, claims risk, and battery condition; AI-driven claims and repair data trusted across major markets; technical documentation for electric and hybrid models, including ADAS and high-voltage repair procedures; secure, compliant access to and management of aftermarket repair information; independent residual value optimization and total-cost-of-ownership advisory; training that rapidly builds repair and service capability in new markets; and a connected global parts ecosystem - spanning new, green, and recycled parts - that continuously improves vehicle repairability and operational efficiency.

Solera's role extends beyond infrastructure to standards-setting. The company is currently working with the Retail Motor Industry Federation (RMI) in the UK on an ISO-style, equipment-agnostic battery health test designed to produce comparable results across different test equipment and vehicle types, and Solera also collaborates with European business schools, Stanford University, and other academic institutions to advance artificial intelligence and data science research in residual value assessment, vehicle repairability, and other key areas. For Chinese NEV manufacturers, the combination of Solera's global operating capabilities and its experience in shaping international standards can shorten the time required to establish critical capabilities in overseas markets, including insurance underwriting, repair services, and used-vehicle residual value management, thereby accelerating their global expansion.

Ahead of the discussion, accompanied by Mr. Zhao Shuai of CATARC, the Solera delegation toured CATARC's technology exhibition hall, information security research center, components laboratory, intelligent driving laboratory, and intelligent connected vehicle laboratory. The delegation expressed deep respect for CATARC's long history and its significant contributions to the development of China's automotive industry.

“The model we bring to New Energy Vehicle manufacturers entering international markets is the same proven model we have successfully delivered to automakers before them, validated repeatedly across multiple markets and compliant from day one,” the company noted. Solera currently maintains multifaceted relationships with more than 200 automotive OEMs worldwide and receives directly licensed data from more than 90% of automotive OEMs.

About Solera

Solera is the global leader in vehicle lifecycle management software-as-a-service, data, and services. Through four lines of business - vehicle claims, vehicle repairs, vehicle solutions, and fleet solutions - Solera is home to leading brands across the vehicle lifecycle ecosystem, including Identifix, Audatex, DealerSocket, Omnitracs, LoJack, Spireon, eDriving/Mentor, Explore, cap hpi, and Autodata, among others. Solera serves more than 280,000 customers and partners in 120+ countries. For more information, visit .

Media Contact

...