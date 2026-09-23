Chisel Industries Hosts Skilled Trades Day At Levi's® Stadium, Providing Bay Area High School Students With Hands-On Training And Trade Career Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The event supports the 49ers Foundation and includes a strategic partnership with the Chime Scholars Foundation® to bring scholarships to students pursuing skilled trade education

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chisel Industries, a company that partners and invests in companies and people entering the trades, today hosted Built for the Bay, an event at Levi's Stadium in support of the 49ers Foundation to introduce hundreds of Bay Area students to skilled trades careers. In addition, at the event, Chisel announced a partnership with the Chime Scholars Foundation® (CSF), founded by leading financial technology company Chime®, to award 10 scholarships for the 2027–2028 academic year to help graduating high school students pursue trade school education.

The need to prepare and train the next generation of skilled workers has never been more urgent. For every five tradespeople retiring, only two replacements are entering the workforce, according to the U.S. Department of Education. At the same time, there were 326,000 construction job openings in the U.S. in July 2026, and estimates show meeting construction demand will require 456,000 new workers in 2027. Skilled tradespeople keep homes safe, businesses operating, and essential infrastructure working, which is why preparing more young people to enter these careers is essential to meeting workforce demands.

“You can't choose a career you've never had the chance to see,” said Michael Fitzpatrick, President & Co-Founder at Chisel Industries.“Built for the Bay gives students a chance to experience the trades firsthand, meet the people building careers in them and understand where those paths can lead. The trades offer young people a chance to do work that matters and build a career they can be proud of, and this event and subsequent scholarships are important steps toward giving more young people a real path into these careers.”

At Built for the Bay, students will have access to hands-on trade activations from leading employers, compete in live skills challenges, go behind the scenes of stadium operations, and connect directly with apprenticeship opportunities and training programs. Featured skills include everything from wiring circuits and framing walls to welding simulators. This event is the public launch of a long-term initiative to elevate the skilled trades, build visible career pathways for young people, and confront a workforce shortage that's already constraining Bay Area employers.

"We're so grateful to Chisel for partnering with the 49ers Foundation to bring“Built for the Bay” to Levi's® Stadium," said Justin Prettyman, Executive Vice President of Philanthropy and Executive Director, San Francisco 49ers Foundation. "This event gives hundreds of Bay Area students the opportunity to work with their hands, meet industry professionals and explore new career pathways. The 49ers Foundation exists to support this kind of hands-on learning in our mission to educate and empower Bay Area youth and beyond.”

Now in its fifth year, CSF has awarded close to $10 million in scholarships to nearly 1,500 students across 546 institutions in 41 states. By combining Chisel's expertise with CSF's proven track record of supporting students across a wide range of educational pathways, this new partnership will help remove financial barriers to trade and technical education and support students as they transition from high school into training that can lead to greater career opportunities and higher earnings.

“Trade and technical education can open doors to rewarding careers and greater financial independence,” said Jeni Izuel, president of the Chime Scholars Foundation.“Chisel's partnership will help students pursue the path that fits their goals. Together, we're helping them prepare for the future they see for themselves.”

For more information on how to apply for the scholarships, visit Chime Scholars Foundation.

About Chisel Industries

Chisel Industries invests in and operates skilled trades businesses, develops technology to support their operations, and invests in the people entering the trades. Its community initiatives support trade schools, scholarships, apprenticeships and career development. Learn more at chiselindustries.com.

About Chime Scholars Foundation

Chime Scholars Foundation (CSF) unlocks financial progress for everyday people through higher education. CSF offers renewable scholarships, career development, and mentorship - supporting students pursuing pathways from trade schools, apprenticeships, and technical certifications to community colleges and four-year universities. Learn more at Chime Scholars Foundation.

About the 49ers Foundation

For 35 years, the 49ers Foundation has harnessed football to educate and empower youth in the Bay Area and beyond through collective and innovative community-focused strategies. From award-winning STEAM education and nationally recognized youth football programs to impactful community partnerships with leading nonprofits, the 49ers Foundation is tirelessly dedicated to inspiring the confidence and collaboration youth need to tackle what is possible. Since 1991, the 49ers Foundation has invested more than $80 million back into historically underserved Bay Area communities in support of its commitment to remain faithful to the next generation. Visit 49ers.com/foundation.

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