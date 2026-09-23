Breast Cancer Alliance Marks 30 Years With Anniversary Luncheon And Fashion Show Featuring Carolina Herrera

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Wes Gordon presents the collection; Olivia Munn, Jill Martin, Sarrah Strimel Bentley, and the Mitchell Family honored October 22 at Million Air

- LORI KRON, BCA PresidentGREENWICH, CT, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Breast Cancer Alliance (BCA) will celebrate three decades of funding access to screenings, innovative breast cancer research, breast surgical fellowships and educational survivorship series at its 30th Anniversary Luncheon and Fashion Show on Thursday, October 22, 2026, at Million Air, 136 Tower Road, Hangar M, Westchester County Airport, White Plains, N.Y.The milestone event moves to a dramatic new setting - a private aviation club and hangar transformed into a runway venue and eatery- for an afternoon that pairs high fashion with the stories of those living with and beyond breast cancer. Wes Gordon, Creative Director of Carolina Herrera, will introduce the house's latest Spring 27 Runway collection, presented for the first time since it debuted at NYFW on September 14, 2026 to BCA's audience of nearly 800 supporters from Fairfield and Westchester counties and New York City. Richards, a decades-long supporter of BCA, makes the Carolina Herrera show possible.The heart of the program remains BCA's signature Models of Inspiration runway walk, which this year celebrates 12 breast cancer survivors alongside the caregivers who stood with them through diagnosis and treatment.BCA will recognize a group of honorees whose advocacy has expanded public understanding of risk, early detection and survivorship:· Olivia Munn, actor and advocate, who was diagnosed with Stage 1 bilateral, multifocal, multiquadrant Luminal B breast cancer in 2023 after a lifetime risk assessment prompted further screening, and who has since urged women nationwide to learn their risk score.· Jill Martin, TODAY show lifestyle contributor, who learned she carried a BRCA2 mutation in 2023 and was subsequently diagnosed with stage 2 breast cancer, and who has become a leading voice for genetic testing.· Sarrah Strimel Bentley, veteran of seven Broadway shows, diagnosed with stage 2 breast cancer at age 38 in 2020, now a speaker and advocate who shares her story of treatment, recovery and building a family.· The Mitchell Family, the Greenwich and Westport-based retailing family behind Mitchells and Richards, whose decades of fashion leadership, philanthropy and volunteerism - including being active on the BCA board and the Luncheon auction stage - have helped make BCA's Luncheon and Fashion Shows possible for 18 years. Following the Luncheon, Richards will feature a Carolina Herrera trunk show where a portion of sales will be donated to BCA."Thirty years ago, a small group of women in our community decided that no one should face breast cancer without hope, without answers or without support," said Lori Kron, President of Breast Cancer Alliance. "This anniversary is a tribute to every researcher and fellow we've funded, every patient we've helped, every volunteer and donor who made it possible. And it is a reminder that our purpose and mission is not finished until we find a cure."“I've always believed that what you wear can change the way you feel - how you carry yourself, how you enter a room. To share Herrera with the Models of Inspiration-each with their own story, strength, and individuality - is a true privilege, and we're incredibly proud to support the Breast Cancer Alliance” said Wes Gordon."The Models of Inspiration walk was always meant to do one thing: let survivors be seen," said Michelle Bella, BCA's Executive Director. "Celebrating our brave survivors and their caregivers is always a rousing moment that fills our audience with hope, pride and a communal sense of purpose.”About the EventThe 30th Anniversary Luncheon and Fashion Show is BCA's largest and most impactful fundraiser of the year, generating the majority of the organization's annual funding for research grants, breast surgical oncology fellowships, education and screenings for the uninsured and underinsured. The afternoon includes a luncheon, live and silent auctions, the Carolina Herrera presentation and the Models of Inspiration runway walk.Table reservations, individual tickets, sponsorship and underwriting opportunities are available at breastcanceralliance/luncheon.Event details· What: Breast Cancer Alliance 30th Anniversary Luncheon and Fashion Show· When: Thursday, October 22, 2026, 11:00 am – 2:00 pm· Where: Million Air, 136 Tower Road, Hangar M, Westchester County Airport, White Plains, NY 10604· Media: Credentialed press should RSVP to... by October 1, 2026.About Breast Cancer AllianceFounded in 1996, Breast Cancer Alliance works to improve survival rates and quality of life for those impacted by breast cancer through better prevention, early detection, treatment and finding a cure. To promote these goals, BCA invests in innovative research, breast surgical oncology fellowships, educational survivorship series and dignified support and screening for the uninsured and underinsured. Since its founding, BCA has awarded $40 million in grants to researchers, surgeons and top medical institutions across the country.

Michelle Bella

Breast Cancer Alliance

+ + +1 203-861-0014

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Breast Cancer Alliance Marks 30 Years with Anniversary Luncheon and Fashion Show Featuring Carolina Herrera News Provided By Breast Cancer Alliance September 23, 2026, 16:19 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Retail, Science, Social Media, Sports, Fitness & Recreation...



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.