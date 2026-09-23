Comfort Keepers And Lubbock Meals On Wheels Bring Feed Seniors Now To Six Walmart Locations

- Lisa Carson, administrator of Comfort Keepers of Lubbock

LUBBOCK, TX, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Walmart Saturday on October 10 gives Lubbock shoppers a simple way to help stock weekend meal bags for local seniors.

A regular Saturday shopping trip can become an opportunity to help a local senior when Comfort Keepers of Lubbock and Lubbock Meals on Wheels bring Feed Seniors Now to all six Walmart locations in Lubbock on Saturday, October 10, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

During Walmart Saturday, volunteers will be stationed at store entrances to hand shoppers a Feed Seniors Now shopping list featuring food items needed for the Lubbock Meals on Wheels Weekend Meal Bag Program. Shoppers can choose one or more items from the list while completing their regular shopping and give their donations to volunteers as they leave the store.

Volunteers will collect and pack the donated food into vans and trucks throughout the day for transportation to Lubbock Meals on Wheels.

The event is part of the ongoing Feed Seniors Now initiative, which brings Comfort Keepers of Lubbock, Lubbock Meals on Wheels, local organizations, volunteers, businesses, and residents together to support weekend food assistance for seniors in the community. Feed Seniors Now highlights the ongoing issue of senior hunger, noting that 1 in 6 seniors struggles with hunger.

One Shopping List Can Make Giving Simple

The idea behind Walmart Saturday is straightforward: meet Lubbock residents where they already shop and give them an easy way to add an extra item or two to their carts.

How Can Shoppers Participate in Walmart Saturday?

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on October 10, shoppers at any of the six participating Lubbock Walmart locations can pick up a Feed Seniors Now shopping list from volunteers at the entrances. They can purchase one or more requested items during their shopping trip and hand the donations to volunteers on their way out.

Requested items include single-serving soup, small cans of tuna or chicken, individual Beanie Weenies, Vienna sausages, individual oatmeal packets, peanut butter or cheese crackers, individual Chef Boyardee meals, and individual packages of peanuts. All donations should be non-refrigerated and unexpired.

Each weekend meal provided through the program includes an entrée and four to six of these non-refrigerated, unexpired items.

For Lubbock families balancing work, household responsibilities, and the needs of aging loved ones, senior hunger is a community issue that can hit close to home. Feed Seniors Now gives residents a simple way to support older neighbors who may have limited access to food on weekends.

Six Walmart Locations, One Community Effort

This year's Walmart Saturday brings the effort to six Walmart locations across Lubbock: Lubbock Texas Tech Supercenter at 1911 Marsha Sharp Fwy, Lubbock W Loop 289 Supercenter at 702 W Loop 289, Lubbock S Loop 289 Supercenter at 4215 S Loop 289, Lubbock 82nd St Supercenter at 6315 82nd St, Lubbock 98th & University Neighborhood Market at 9809 University Ave, and Lubbock 114th & Quaker Supercenter at 11415 Quaker Ave. By bringing the food drive directly to stores across the community, Comfort Keepers and Lubbock Meals on Wheels are making it simple for residents to turn an everyday shopping trip into support for local seniors.

Comfort Keepers of Lubbock has served area families for more than 24 years. Owner Terry Carson Malone is continuing the organization's longstanding commitment to West Texas families and community involvement. She is carrying that commitment forward through local efforts such as Feed Seniors Now, which brings the community together in support of area seniors.

The October event will not be the last opportunity for shoppers to participate. Another Walmart Saturday is already scheduled for April 17, 2027, continuing the effort to bring the Lubbock community together in support of local seniors.

Residents who would like to participate can visit any of the six Lubbock Walmart locations between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday, October 10, pick up a shopping list from a volunteer and donate one or more requested items on their way out.

Updated Feed Seniors Now Contact

To participate, donate, or learn more about Feed Seniors Now, call Comfort Keepers of Lubbock at 806-687-7800, email..., or contact Lisa Carson at....

Terry Carson Malone

Comfort Keepers of Lubbock, TX

+1 806-687-7800

...

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Comfort Keepers and Lubbock Meals on Wheels Bring Feed Seniors Now to Six Walmart Locations News Provided By Results Driven Marketing® September 23, 2026, 16:19 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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