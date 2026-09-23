Taxi Booking Software Launches For Independent Airport Transfer Fleets

The Taxi Booking Systems booking board showing airport transfer jobs for Zurich, Amsterdam Schiphol and London with their dispatch status.

Hosted software gives small taxi, chauffeur and airport transfer fleets in the UK, Netherlands and Switzerland a booking website, dispatch and reminders.

RICHARDSON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Taxi Booking Systems has launched taxi booking software designed for independent airport transfer, taxi and chauffeur companies running between one and ten vehicles. The hosted service is available to operators in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Switzerland, and gives each business its own booking website, a dispatch dashboard and automated communication with passengers and drivers.Many small transport operators still coordinate their work through phone calls, text messages and WhatsApp groups. A typical day may start with an early airport run confirmed the night before in a chat, followed by bookings noted on paper or passed between drivers by voice message. This informal approach works while a fleet is very small, but it leaves no reliable record of pickup times, flight numbers or agreed prices. When a pickup is missed or two drivers turn up for the same job, the operator often has little to refer back to, and the result can be a lost fare, a refund request or a negative review.Passenger expectations have also shifted. Travellers who use ride hailing apps are used to seeing the full price before they commit, and public discussions in cities such as Zurich and Amsterdam frequently question metered taxi fares from airports. For small operators competing with larger platforms, the ability to show a clear price and send a written confirmation has become a practical requirement rather than an extra.The new software covers the full journey of a booking in three stages.Before the ride, a passenger visits the operator's own website, selects a route and sees a fixed fare quote before confirming. The booking form records the flight number, extras such as child seats or additional luggage, and the chosen payment method. Card payments are processed through the operator's own Stripe account, while passengers who prefer can pay the driver in the car.At dispatch, bookings paid by card are assigned to a driver automatically. Other bookings are sent to the drivers by email, and the first driver to accept receives the job. Drivers do not need to download or learn a separate app. Industry guides on dispatch software note that driver resistance to complex apps is a common reason small fleets return to manual dispatch.After booking, passengers receive a confirmation and a reminder ahead of pickup, and a receipt is sent once the trip is complete. If a passenger starts a booking but does not finish payment, an automatic follow up email can be sent.The platform is already running for operators serving two major European airports. Dutch Taxi Services uses it for Amsterdam Schiphol transfers with booking pages in English and Dutch, while Zurich Airport Taxi and Airport Zurich Taxi take reservations for Zurich Airport in English and German. Each booking site runs on the operator's own domain name.Taxi Booking Systems sets up new booking sites within one to two business days and manages hosting, backups, security updates and technical maintenance on behalf of operators. Instead of charging a commission on each ride or a fee per driver, the company offers a flat annual or monthly subscription. Operators can request a free demonstration configured with their own routes and fares.For operators still managing reservations through chat groups, the launch offers a way to move to a structured booking process without changing how drivers work day to day. Further details about the platform and its features are available at taxibookingsystems.About Taxi Booking SystemsTaxi Booking Systems provides hosted booking and dispatch software for small airport transfer, taxi and chauffeur operators in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Switzerland. Each operator receives a booking website on its own domain with fixed fare quotes, Stripe card payments, driver assignment by email and automated passenger notifications. Setup, hosting and maintenance are included, and pricing is based on a flat subscription without commission on trips. More information is available at

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Taxi Booking Software Launches for Independent Airport Transfer Fleets News Provided By Taxi Booking Systems September 23, 2026, 16:20 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology, Travel & Tourism Industry



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