MY POWER NEGOTIATOR LAUNCHES DAILY ELECTRICITY RATE UPDATES FOR TEXAS CITIES

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New regional rate pages refresh each morning at 7:00 a.m., giving Texans a simpler starting point for understanding electricity rates available in their area.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- My Power Negotiator has launched a new regional electricity rate initiative designed to make electricity shopping more local, timely and easier to understand for Texas consumers.Through its Texas Regional Rates platform, My Power Negotiator now updates regional electricity rate information every morning at 7:00 a.m., giving residents a current view of competitive electricity rates available across Texas deregulated electricity markets.Rather than relying on a single statewide rate or a generic list of electricity plans, consumers can start with their city or region and then enter their exact ZIP code to explore plan-specific options available at their address.The initiative reflects an important reality of the Texas electricity market: electricity options can vary significantly by location, usage pattern, provider availability and plan structure.“Choosing an electricity plan should not begin with a statewide headline rate. It should begin with where the customer actually lives and how that household uses electricity,” said Mr. Veeru of My Power Negotiator.“Our goal with Regional Rates is to give Texans a useful starting point every morning, and then help them go deeper using their exact ZIP code, usage and plan details before making a decision.”Beyond Daily Rates: Helping Texans Understand What Makes a Plan 'Best'Alongside the regional rate platform, My Power Negotiator is expanding its city-specific electricity education content.The company is developing local electricity guides designed to help residents understand how factors such as home size, seasonal usage, bill credits, electricity delivery charges and consumption levels can affect the actual cost of a plan.The objective is to move the conversation beyond simply asking,“What is the lowest advertised rate today?”A plan carrying an attractive headline rate may not necessarily produce the lowest bill for every household. My Power Negotiator also provides tools that examine the effective or“true” rate a household may pay after considering usage and plan structure.This regional approach is intended to help consumers first understand what is happening in their local electricity market and then evaluate plans based on their individual circumstances.Collective Buying Is Becoming Another OptionMy Power Negotiator is also seeing consumers use its Negotiator Rates model, which brings together Texans interested in securing more competitive electricity opportunities through collective buying power.Instead of approaching the market as a single household, participating consumers can express interest based on their location. My Power Negotiator can then aggregate that demand and pursue negotiated electricity opportunities for participating areas.According to the company, growing participation in specific ZIP codes can help identify areas where collective demand may create stronger negotiating opportunities with electricity providers.“Texas created a market where consumers have the power to choose,” Veeru added.“We believe the next step is giving people better information to make that choice and, where possible, giving communities the ability to use their buying power together.”The Regional Rates platform is available at My Power Negotiator WebsiteConsumers can view the latest regional rate information and enter their ZIP code to continue to location-specific electricity options. Regional rates are intended as a market reference and are not personalized bill estimates.About My Power NegotiatorMy Power Negotiator helps Texas residents and businesses evaluate electricity plans using location, usage and plan-level information. The company provides electricity rate comparison tools, true-rate analysis and collective Negotiator Rates designed to help consumers make more informed electricity decisions.My Power Negotiator is operated by MyPowerMarket Inc. d/b/a MyPowerNegotiator, PUCT Certificate No. 250187.

Veerendhar Ponagandla

MyPowerNegotiator

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MY POWER NEGOTIATOR LAUNCHES DAILY ELECTRICITY RATE UPDATES FOR TEXAS CITIES News Provided By MyPowerNegotiator September 23, 2026, 16:22 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Energy Industry, Manufacturing



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