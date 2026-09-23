New York Expands Work-Zone Speed Cameras As Officials Push To Protect Road Crews

Expanded enforcement program allows NYSDOT to deploy work-zone cameras on more roadways as New York confronts the dangers workers face from speeding drivers.

- Shulman & HillNEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- New York has significantly expanded its Automated Work Zone Speed Enforcement program, allowing the New York State Department of Transportation to deploy speed cameras in work zones on roadways throughout its jurisdiction rather than limiting the program to controlled-access highways.The change was announced by NYSDOT on July 20 following amendments to New York Vehicle and Traffic Law § 1180-e included in the FY 2027 Enacted Budget. The program was created to discourage speeding in active construction and maintenance areas and reduce the risk to highway workers and motorists.The safety concerns are significant. NYSDOT reported 366 work-zone crashes on department-owned roads during 2025, resulting in 58 injuries and two fatalities. State officials also reported that drivers have slowed down by approximately 30 percent in work zones equipped with speed cameras.“Road crews often work only feet away from moving traffic, and one driver's decision to speed or drive carelessly can have life-changing consequences for a worker and their family,” said a representative of Shulman & Hill.Under the automated program, cameras identify vehicles exceeding the posted speed limit in designated work zones. Current state guidance lists fines of $50 for a first violation, $75 for a second violation within 18 months, and $100 for third and subsequent violations within that period. Notices are issued to registered vehicle owners, and the automated violations do not operate in the same manner as a traditional police-issued speeding ticket.When a construction or highway worker is struck by a negligent driver, workers' compensation may be only one part of the legal picture. New York Workers' Compensation Law § 29 permits qualifying injured employees to pursue claims against negligent third parties while receiving workers' compensation benefits. That can be particularly relevant when the responsible party is a motorist who is not the worker's employer or co-worker.Evidence from a work-zone crash may include photographs, witness accounts, police reports, construction-site records, vehicle data, video footage, and potentially records associated with automated enforcement. Whether particular camera evidence is available or admissible will depend on the circumstances.Shulman & Hill encourages injured road and construction workers to understand all potential sources of compensation after a serious work-zone accident.About Shulman & Hill Injury LawyersShulman & Hill Injury Lawyers represents injured workers and accident victims throughout New York. With more than 200 years of combined experience, the firm has recovered over $1 billion for more than 26,000 clients since its founding in 2013.Original Source

Valery Charles, Financial Operations

Shulman & Hill

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New York Expands Work-Zone Speed Cameras as Officials Push to Protect Road Crews News Provided By Valery Charles, Financial Operations, Shulman & Hill September 23, 2026, 16:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Law



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