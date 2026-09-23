Texas Sized Hot Rodding Fun In Fort Worth, October 2 & 3, For The Goodguys 33Rd Summit Racing Lone Star Nationals

The Goodguys 33rd Summit Racing Lone Star Nationals will deliver two packed days of hot rodding fun for the entire family - Oct 2 & 3 at Texas Motor Speedway!

The Goodguys 33rd Summit Racing Lone Star Nationals will deliver two packed days of hot rodding fun for the entire family - Oct 2 & 3 at Texas Motor Speedway!

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Goodguys Rod & Custom, the world's largest hot rodding association and producer of America's Favorite Car Show, is bringing their brand of Cool Cars, Cool People and Good Times to Fort Worth for two solid days of hot rodding fun! The Goodguys 33rd Summit Racing Lone Star Nationals is Texas' biggest hot rod gathering of the year and will pack the infield of Texas Motor Speedway on October 2 & 3, with hot rods, trick trucks, customs, and classic muscle machines.Adding even more excitement to the weekend is that Goodguys will be awarding two of their coveted“Top 12 of the Year” awards; the 2026 Griot's Garage Muscle Machine of the Year and the Surventis Most Bitchin' of the Year titles. The Muscle Machine finalists will have to prove their performance on a reliability run, autocross and drag strip pass before the winner is announced in a special awards reception Saturday afternoon.The Goodguys 2026 Surventis Most Bitchin' Award will also be announced during Saturday afternoon's award parade joined by over 70 other specialty award winning cars and trucks highlighted by the Builder's Choice Top 10 presented by Harold Chapman of Customs & Hot Rods of Andice. Goodguys will also be selecting Finalists for their Regional Top 12 Awards including the LMC Truck of the Year (Early), Griot's Garage Muscle Machine of the Year, Dakota Digital Truck of the Year (Late), and the Roadster Shop 4x4 of the Year.Back again this year will be an expanded“Shorty's Lowrider Showcase” presented by Javier“Shorty” Ponce from the TV shows Shorty's Dream Shop and Iron Resurrection. There's racing action all weekend long with the Goodguys Autocross Racing Series with racers giving it their all for a chance to qualify for the Summit Racing Big Hoss Shootout Saturday afternoon.If you're on the lookout for the best hot rodding and restoration parts and builders, Texas is the place as the Summit Racing Super Shopping Experience brings in even more top tier manufacturers to answer questions and show off their latest products. If you're searching for rare original parts or cool automobilia, there is also a huge swap meet and Car-4-Sale Corral.Goodguys makes sure there is plenty of family fun including the Nitro Thunderfest where vintage exhibition dragsters rev up their nitro charged engines, there's a chance to ride along with Team Texas Stock Car Rides during the day, plus the Auto World Model Car Take-and-Make as well as the Family Fun Zone for more crafts and games! For show participants, there's also the chance to drive on the Speedway!The Summit Racing Lone Star Nationals will deliver two packed days of fun for the entire family. For more event information, to purchase tickets or register a vehicle:WHAT: Goodguys 33rd Summit Racing Lone Star NationalsWHERE: Texas Motor Speedway, 3545 Lone Star Circle, Fort Worth, TX 76177WHEN: October 2 & 3, 2026, Friday/Saturday 8am - 5pmTICKET INFO: Go to , Purchase at the gate or online.MEDIA INFO: Media Requests

Steven Bunker

Goodguys Rod & Custom Association

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Texas Sized Hot Rodding Fun in Fort Worth, October 2 & 3, for the Goodguys 33rd Summit Racing Lone Star Nationals News Provided By Goodguys Rod & Custom Association September 23, 2026, 16:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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