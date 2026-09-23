Yokley Entitlement Services Expands Into Development Management, Rebrands As YES Entitlement And Development Services

YES Entitlement and Development Services - Getting to YES!

Firm now carries land projects from due diligence and rezoning through construction, bonding and lot turnover with one team

- Charlie Yokley

WAKE FOREST, NC, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Yokley Entitlement Services, a land entitlement firm based in Wake Forest, has expanded into development management and is now YES Entitlement and Development Services. The firm's new practice, YES Development Services manages estimating, value engineering, land review, consultant bidding, schedules, bonding, plats and lot turnover for landowners, developers and builders.

YES now operates two service lines. YES Entitlement Services answers whether a project can happen, from pre-acquisition due diligence through rezonings, site plan approval, variances, special use permits, subdivision and plats. YES Development Services answers what a project costs and how it gets built. The same team stays on a project from due diligence through construction and closeout.

The expansion addresses a gap Charlie Yokley, AICP, the firm's founder and president, saw repeatedly in a 22-year planning and entitlement career spent between the public and private sectors. The consultant who negotiates a project's conditions of approval usually leaves once the vote is taken, and the construction team inherits commitments it did not negotiate. Those conditions tend to surface late, at plat review or bond release, when they are most expensive to address.

"The industry treats approval as the finish line. For the owner, it is the halfway point," said Yokley. "Every condition negotiated at the podium becomes a construction cost, a schedule item or a bond, and somebody has to carry it the whole way. Projects do not fail at entitlement or at construction. They fail in the handoff between them, and that is where we come in."

YES bases its advice on the public record. Before recommending a path, the firm reads what the deciding board has actually approved, denied and conditioned on comparable requests, drawn from municipal meeting records across more than 200 jurisdictions, alongside the code and the site itself. The same approach drives QuickCheck, the firm's fixed-fee, two-day parcel report.

YES works as a fractional team, assembling entitlement and development staff around each project rather than carrying them as fixed overhead. Clients keep the capital and the acquisition decision. The firm does not own, acquire or develop land for its own account.

Engagements can begin before an acquisition closes, with due diligence on whether a project can happen, or at approval, when a project moves into construction. More information is available at yokleyes.

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ABOUT YES ENTITLEMENT AND DEVELOPMENT SERVICES - YES tells landowners, developers and builders what a piece of land can become, gets it approved, prices what it costs to build, and runs the project all the way there. Entitlement Services answers whether a project can happen: pre-acquisition due diligence, rezonings, site plan approval, variances, special use permits, subdivision and plats. Development Services answers what it costs and how it gets built: estimating, value engineering, land review and project management. YES works as a fractional land team, built where the work is, so clients keep the capital and the acquisition decision without carrying a land department. yokleyes

Paul Williams

Medialine Communications

+1 310-569-0023

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Yokley Entitlement Services Expands Into Development Management, Rebrands as YES Entitlement and Development Services News Provided By YES Entitlement and Development Services September 23, 2026, 16:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management



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