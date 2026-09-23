Bitcoin Long Liquidations Surge To $280M As BTC Slips Below $84K

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bitcoin ran into selling pressure Wednesday after failing to hold a push above the $87,000 area, with on-chain indicators pointing to weaker spot buy interest. Price slid under $84,000 around the Wall Street open, triggering a sharp wave of leverage unwinds.

Intraday, TradingView data showed BTC /USD losing momentum after a second attempt to break higher stalled. The move kept traders focused on whether the market can defend a key downside level near $82,000-an inflection point highlighted by analysts monitoring both price structure and demand flows.

BTC was rejected near $87,000 and dipped below $84,000 around the U.S. market open. Liquidations totaled about $280 million across roughly four hours, indicating leverage was heavily concentrated. Crypto demand on spot markets remains negative on a rolling 30-day basis, according to CryptoQuant. Traders are watching $82,000 as a level bulls may need to defend to avoid a deeper retracement.

Key takeawaysFrom $87,000 rejection to a liquidity-driven dip

Following an attempted breakout, BTC/USD traded down into local lows just under $84,000 into the Wall Street open, with TradingView tracking a second unsuccessful push beyond $87,000. Analysts characterized the action as part of a narrow intraday range-one where liquidity built up on both sides as market participants tried to force a directional move.

That balance broke briefly as price weakness accelerated. According to CoinGlass liquidation data compiled over the four hours leading up to the time of writing, approximately $280 million in liquidations occurred, a sign that derivatives positioning was vulnerable when support failed.

In this environment, levels matter not only for technical traders, but also for investors evaluating how quickly the market can absorb selling pressure. A breakdown from a consolidation band can create cascading effects as leveraged positions unwind, often worsening short-term price volatility even if longer-term demand is still present.

$82,000 under the microscope as structure tests continue

With BTC pushed lower, attention turned to where bullish structure could be defended if the down move extended. Trader and analyst Rekt Capital pointed to $82,000 as a critical area for bulls to hold, arguing that bullish continuation requires Bitcoin to remain above-or at least successfully retest-that level after dips.

His warning also framed a larger technical issue: if BTC fails to maintain the lower bound of the current structure, traders may increasingly revert to viewing the market through the lens of a broader prior range (between $60,000 and $80,000), which would likely change expectations for near-term upside.

As part of the broader debate about where the market may consolidate next, Cointelegraph previously reported that some conditions could set up a likely next consolidation area around $90,000. That potential pivot point was linked to the increased likelihood of profit-taking among traders as price moves into regions where gains are already secured.

Spot demand remains the sticking point

Even with Bitcoin maintaining momentum over the past several weeks, spot-market buying interest has been inconsistent. While BTC has gained more than 35% since the week beginning Aug. 17, on-chain analysis suggests demand is still not fully catching up-particularly when focusing on spot rather than derivatives.

In its latest research, CryptoQuant said demand is“still largely confined to derivatives markets.” In a blog post released on the day, the analytics firm noted that the negative value of BTC spot demand had narrowed slightly, while futures demand continued to rise. It also reported that total demand showed a small recovery compared with the previous day.

CryptoQuant's accompanying data measured cumulative 30-day apparent spot demand at around -180,000 BTC as of Tuesday. Negative values indicate that, over the 30-day window, supply has outpaced demand on spot-an important distinction for investors because spot demand is often viewed as a more durable signal of accumulation than purely leveraged activity.

The key shift, according to CryptoQuant, is that the trend may be improving rather than deteriorating. The firm added that if the momentum continues, spot demand could eventually“flip to positive,” which it said would mark the beginning of a more meaningful rally.

For market participants, this creates a practical watchlist: even if price action holds support in the short term, the durability of any upside attempt may depend on whether spot buyers begin to absorb more supply rather than leaving futures-driven activity to carry the market.

Why the current range matters for ETF holders and broader positioning

Cointelegraph previously noted that the trading range has implications for certain investor cohorts. In particular, the aggregate cost basis of U.S. spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) is just below $86,000. That places part of the current price action-roughly between the recent $84,000 dip and the $87,000 rejection-near a psychologically and positioning-relevant region for ETF holders.

When price hovers around such areas, market behavior can reflect shifting expectations about whether holders are likely to add, wait, or reduce exposure. If spot demand continues to lag, price may struggle to sustain breakouts even when ETF-related positioning provides a floor effect. Conversely, a sustained turn toward positive spot demand would potentially support higher highs by adding an underlying bid from the spot market.

For now, traders are left balancing two signals: the immediate tape shows heavy liquidation risk when ranges break, while on-chain demand data suggests spot interest is only slowly improving. The next move will likely depend on whether BTC can reclaim and hold above near-term resistance-without spot demand remaining stuck in negative territory.

Heading forward, investors should watch whether BTC can defend the $82,000 area during any renewed selloff and whether CryptoQuant's spot-demand trend continues to edge toward a positive reading on the rolling 30-day metric. A sustained shift would help clarify whether the recent dip was a temporary shakeout-or the start of a deeper retracement.

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