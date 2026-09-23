NYSE And Blockchain Partnership To Launch Tokenized US Stocks

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Blockchain has signed a memorandum of understanding with the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) to bring access to tokenized US stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to Blockchain users via NYSE's planned digital trading platform. The arrangement is designed to extend NYSE's tokenized securities roadmap beyond traditional market participants and into Blockchain's global customer base, pending regulatory approval.

The proposal also includes an exchange of market data. NYSE affiliate ICE Data Services plans to provide Blockchain with crypto market data and analytics, while Blockchain would supply certain ICE and NYSE market data feeds back to the NYSE ecosystem.

Blockchain would distribute tokenized US equities and ETFs from NYSE's digital alternative trading system (ATS), subject to regulatory approval. NYSE's planned tokenized securities offering would be broadened to Blockchain's user base, potentially widening retail access to US-listed products. The deal includes reciprocal market-data sharing between ICE Data Services and Blockchain. Industry commentary suggests NYSE's model may emphasize retail-friendly features such as 24/7 trading and request-for-quote style execution. The agreement comes shortly after the SEC introduced a five-year“Innovation Exemption” for certain tokenized securities trading

Key takeawaysBlockchain meets NYSE on tokenized equities and ETFs

Under the memorandum of understanding, Blockchain would distribute tokenized US-listed stocks and ETFs that trade on NYSE's digital ATS. The scope of distribution would depend on regulatory approvals, which remain a key gating item for any tokenized securities implementation.

The partnership also signals a clear convergence between crypto-native distribution networks and legacy market infrastructure. If approved, Blockchain would function as a channel for NYSE-linked tokenized instruments, while NYSE's planned platform would supply the underlying venue for those assets.

For market participants, the practical difference is less about whether tokenization is possible and more about how it will be operationalized-particularly around settlement, custody, and how trading continuity is delivered to end users.

Why the NYSE model may matter for retail traders

Rid Noch, vice president of US equity market structure at TD Securities, told Cointelegraph that NYSE's planned tokenized ATS appears“primarily like a play for retail flow.” According to Noch, the design-featuring planned 24/7 trading and request-for-quote functionality-aligns more closely with the way retail participants often engage with markets outside standard trading hours.

He further argued that because retail trades are typically pre-funded, the move to instant settlement would likely require limited disruption to existing retail workflows.

The bigger differentiator Noch highlighted is“true weekend trading.” He suggested this could be particularly meaningful for retail-heavy participants or during periods when news-driven price movements spill beyond traditional market hours. Noch referenced the early stages of tokenized oil perpetual contracts during the start of the Iran conflict, when trading activity ramped up over a weekend.

That framing matters because it points to what investors may actually feel first: not the tokenization itself, but when and how they can respond to price-relevant events.

Exchanges race toward onchain equity-without agreeing on the same model

The Blockchain memorandum sits within a broader trend: major trading platforms exploring ways to offer equity exposure using token-like structures. Tanay Ved, senior research associate at Talos, described the shift in comments shared with Cointelegraph, saying traditional markets are adopting the“24/7, programmable structure crypto pioneered.”

Ved noted that multiple approaches are being tested across leading venues. He pointed to Kraken 's xStocks and its separate tokenized equity model partnership with Nasdaq, as well as efforts from Binance, Coinbase, and Robinhood to bring equities onchain through different product frameworks.

However, Ved emphasized that these initiatives involve trade-offs that can materially affect user rights and how much of the“real ownership” story each product delivers. In a quoted assessment shared by Cointelegraph, Ved said tokenization models range from issuer-native equity to custodial exposure and even to derivatives-each trading ownership for accessibility.“Which model wins out is yet to be seen,” he added, framing the current phase as early adoption where the market is still deciding what structure best balances compliance, usability, and investor protections.

For readers, the implication is straightforward: tokenized equities are not a single category with uniform rules. Even when instruments reference the same underlying equities, the legal and economic structure can differ-changing what holders actually own, how votes and rights are handled, and how the product behaves in edge cases.

Tokenized securities gain regulatory momentum as the SEC opens a pathway

This NYSE-Blockchain development arrives less than a week after the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) introduced a five-year“Innovation Exemption” intended for certain tokenized securities trading venues. The SEC press release described the exemption as allowing eligible venues to use permissioned automated market maker (AMM) liquidity pools to facilitate trading without being treated as exchanges under the Exchange Act, provided they meet specific conditions.

One central requirement is that tokenized stocks must carry the same rights and privileges as their conventional share counterparts. The SEC's framework therefore has direct consequences for which tokenized products may qualify and which may be excluded in their current form.

According to the coverage, the exemption's conditions appear to disqualify some existing offerings that provide exposure without granting holders the same rights as conventional shareholders-specifically citing Kraken 's xStocks and Robinhood 's Stock Tokens. The message for market operators is that tokenization alone is not enough; product design must align with rights parity expectations.

SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce also indicated publicly that the exemption covers one model while leaving room for other approaches outside the framework, underscoring that the regulator's path may not be the only path-though it may become a reference point for compliance expectations.

A fast-expanding tokenized stock market underscores demand-if structure is solved

While regulatory structures evolve, the tokenized stock market itself has been growing. RWA data cited by Cointelegraph reported distributed value of $3.14 billion as of Wednesday, representing an increase of more than 18% over the prior 30 days. The same dataset showed the number of holders rising nearly 72% to 3.87 million.

Those figures suggest that interest is not limited to institutional experimentation. But they also highlight why the details of each exchange's model-rights, settlement, liquidity mechanics, and operating hours-will matter. If weekend trading and faster settlement prove compelling, they could become the practical drivers that pull retail participation further into the tokenized securities layer.

What remains to be seen is which tokenized formats can scale while meeting the kinds of rights and eligibility requirements the SEC has emphasized.

With Blockchain now linked to NYSE's planned tokenized trading initiative, the next watchpoint is regulatory approval and the final product structure-especially how ownership rights, settlement behavior, and liquidity mechanisms will be implemented across tokenized US stocks and ETFs.

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