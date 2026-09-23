Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold Market Size, Share, Growth, 2034

The global bioresorbable vascular scaffold market size was valued at USD 465.39 million in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 504.62 million in 2026 to USD 964.19 million by 2034, registering a CAGR of 8.43% during the forecast period (2026–2034). North America dominated the bioresorbable vascular scaffold market with a share of 43.24% in 2025.

Bioresorbable vascular scaffolds are temporary implantable devices designed to provide mechanical support to narrowed blood vessels and gradually dissolve or become absorbed by the body after serving their initial function. Bioresorbable vascular scaffolds are tracked under HSN Code 9018 (instruments and appliances used in medical or surgical sciences) and SIC Code 3841 (surgical and medical instruments and apparatus).

The bioresorbable vascular scaffold market demand is supported by the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, the need for minimally invasive vascular interventions, and the development of temporary implantable vascular technologies. Healthcare providers are adopting advanced scaffolds for vascular surgery designed to provide temporary vessel support, contributing to bioresorbable vascular scaffold market growth.

. 2025 Market Size: USD 465.39 Million

. 2026 Market Size: USD 503.78 Million

. 2034 Projected Market Size: USD 962.26 Million

. Forecast Period: 2026–2034

. Base Year: 2025

. Market CAGR (2026–2034): 8.43%

. Largest Regional Market (2025): North America

. North America Market Share (2025): 43.24%

. Fastest-growing Region: Asia Pacific

. Asia Pacific CAGR (2026–2034): 10.18%

By Type

. Fastest-growing Segment: Polymer-based Scaffolds

. CAGR: 9.12% (2026–2034)

By Application

. Fastest-growing Segment: Coronary Artery Disease

. CAGR: 8.71% (2026–2034)

By End User

. Leading Segment: Hospitals

. Market Share in 2025: 68.42%

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Bioresorbable Scaffolds Use in Below-the-Knee Applications

Bioresorbable vascular scaffolds are expanding from coronary treatment into below-the-knee applications for patients with peripheral artery disease. These devices provide temporary vessel support and gradually dissolve after the treated artery recovers. This shift broadens the clinical use of bioresorbable scaffolds in peripheral vascular treatment.

Shift toward Thinner-Strut Bioresorbable Scaffold Designs

The bioresorbable vascular scaffold market analysis shows that new scaffold designs are using thinner struts to improve flexibility, deliverability, and placement within narrow or complex blood vessels. The reduced profile can also provide better vessel access while maintaining temporary structural support. This development improves the design and handling of bioresorbable vascular scaffolds.

Supply chain disruptions are expected to have a substantial impact on the bioresorbable vascular scaffold market share, as dependence on specialized resorbable polymers, drug-coating materials, radiopaque markers, precision components, and validated manufacturing and sterilization processes can create sourcing and production delays. The market is likely to follow a capacity-constrained recovery pattern, as limited qualified manufacturing capacity and lengthy validation and regulatory requirements can restrict scaffolding. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.43%, but supply chain constraints could approximately lower this by 0.5 percentage points, resulting in short-term growth of around 7.93%. As supply conditions normalize through improved availability of resorbable polymers and specialized components, broader qualified supplier networks, and more reliable medical-device logistics, bioresorbable vascular scaffold market growth is expected to gradually return to 8.43%.

The bioresorbable vascular scaffold market forecasts strategic investment activity driven by next-generation coronary and peripheral vascular scaffolds, regenerative vascular technologies, minimally invasive interventions, advanced biodegradable polymers, and clinical development of temporary vascular implants.

In June 2025, Aortyx received ~USD15.7 million in Series A funding, supporting the development of Aortyx's bioresorbable vascular patch for aortic dissection, including advancement toward first-in-human readiness. The minimally invasive device uses biodegradable material as a temporary scaffold for tissue regeneration.

Preference for Temporary Vessel Support and Percutaneous Coronary Intervention Use Among Younger Patients Drives Market Demand

The preference for temporary vessel support is driving the bioresorbable vascular scaffold market as these devices are designed to provide mechanical support during coronary healing and then gradually resorb, leaving no permanent scaffold in the treated vessel. This temporary approach supports interest in“leave-nothing-behind” coronary interventions by allowing the vessel to potentially recover more natural function after scaffold resorption.

Use of percutaneous coronary intervention among younger patients is supporting demand for bioresorbable vascular scaffolds, particularly because younger patients have longer life expectancies and may potentially benefit from avoiding a permanent metallic implant. Clinical literature has identified younger patients with longer expected survival as a population in which the temporary nature of BRS may offer greater long-term rationale, although device safety and clinical outcomes remain important considerations.

Limited Scaffold Size Availability and Long-Term Clinical Evidence Gaps Restrain Market Expansion

Limited availability of scaffold lengths and diameters can make device selection difficult for patients with varied coronary anatomy. This can restrict use of bioresorbable materials in vessels that do not match available device dimensions and reduce flexibility during vascular intervention.

Limited long-term clinical evidence can make physicians more cautious about wider bioresorbable vascular scaffold (BVS) use across different patient groups and lesion types. Uncertainty around long-term vessel healing and outcomes can slow adoption of drug-eluting scaffold systems in cardiovascular treatment.

Development of Drug-Eluting Scaffold Platforms and Specialist Proctoring Services Offer Growth Opportunities

The development of drug-eluting bioresorbable vascular scaffold (BVS) platforms can combine temporary vessel support with localized drug release within a single cardiovascular device. Manufacturers can differentiate products through drug-release profiles, scaffold materials, and treatment configurations for selected coronary interventions. This creates a specialized product opportunity within cardiovascular treatment.

Bioresorbable scaffold training and proctoring services can support clinicians with device selection, implantation technique, and procedural optimization. Device manufacturers and specialist providers can offer hands-on training and case support for interventional cardiology teams. This creates a service opportunity alongside scaffold sales.

Variation in PCI Practices and Cardiovascular Device Procurement Fragmentation Hinders Market Growth

Variation in percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) practices across cardiac centers can create differences in patient selection, lesion treatment, and scaffold use. Such differences can make consistent integration of bioresorbable stents into routine vascular intervention more difficult across healthcare systems.

Fragmented procurement processes can involve different hospital approvals, product evaluations, and purchasing requirements for cardiovascular devices. These differences can lengthen institutional onboarding and make broader adoption of bioresorbable materials less consistent across cardiac care networks.

The polymer-based scaffolds segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.12% during the forecast period, driven by continued interest in temporary vascular support and the gradual resorption of polymer materials after vessel healing. Their potential to reduce the need for a permanent implant supports development and adoption of these scaffolds.

The metal-based scaffolds segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.31% during the forecast period, fueled by the established mechanical strength of metallic materials and their ability to provide structural support within narrowed vessels.

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The coronary artery disease segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.71% during the forecast period, propelled by the large burden of coronary blockages and continued demand for minimally invasive vascular interventions. Bioresorbable scaffolds provide temporary vessel support while offering the potential to avoid a permanent metallic structure.

The peripheral artery disease segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.69% during the forecast period, driven by the need for endovascular treatment of narrowed peripheral vessels and advances in scaffold-based vascular therapies.

The hospitals segment accounted for a share of 68.42% in 2025, supported by the concentration of complex cardiovascular procedures and specialized interventional facilities within hospital settings. The availability of catheterization laboratories and trained cardiovascular teams supports their dominant position.

The ambulatory care centers segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.26% during the forecast period, propelled by the shift toward minimally invasive cardiovascular procedures in outpatient environments and improvements in procedural efficiency.

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North America: Market Dominance Led by Expansion of Peripheral Scaffold and Established Vascular Device Drug Standards

The North America bioresorbable vascular scaffold market accounted for the largest regional share of 43.24% in 2025, supported by expanding peripheral absorbable scaffold applications and established regulatory frameworks for vascular device drug combination products.

The U.S. market is supported by a large percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) base and continued use of stent-based vascular interventions for coronary artery disease. The 2026 American Heart Association statistics report 435,895 PCI procedures, making PCI the most common cardiovascular procedure, providing a substantial clinical base for evolving coronary scaffold technologies.

The Canada market benefits from established standards for drug eluting vascular implants and cardiovascular device safety. Health Canada currently recognizes ISO 12417 1, which sets requirements for vascular device drug combination products and is directly relevant to drug eluting scaffold technologies.

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Asia Pacific: Fastest Growth Fueled by Advances in Biodegradable Scaffold Materials and Expansion of Interventional Cardiology Services

The Asia Pacific bioresorbable vascular scaffold market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.18% during the forecast period due to advances in biodegradable scaffold materials and expanding access to coronary stent procedures.

The Japan market is led by continued evaluation of absorbable scaffolds for peripheral vascular disease and Japan's established regulatory pathway for biodegradable implants. Japan's current PMDA database includes the Esprit BTK Everolimus Eluting Resorbable Scaffold System for lower extremity artery disease, indicating an established regulatory presence for absorbable vascular scaffolds.

China's bioresorbable vascular scaffold market is expected to benefit from continued development and commercialization of absorbable cardiovascular implants. China's National Medical Products Administration continues to support the regulatory framework for these technologies. The national standard for cardiovascular absorbable implants covers the product category and includes major Chinese cardiovascular device manufacturers among its drafting organizations.

India's bioresorbable vascular scaffold market is expected to benefit from continued expansion of interventional cardiology and coronary revascularization services. For instance, in September 2026, AIIMS Guwahati commenced its cardiac surgery program, adding advanced cardiovascular care capacity in Northeast India. Government hospitals continue to operate dedicated catheterization laboratories for angioplasty and stenting.

Europe: Market Shaped by Established Cardiology Infrastructure

The Europe bioresorbable vascular scaffold market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.11% during the forecast period, led by increasing use of intravascular imaging for complex coronary procedures and more structured classification of advanced coronary interventions.

The UK bioresorbable vascular scaffold market is expected to benefit from continued emphasis on advanced coronary intervention and cardiovascular care within the NHS. In 2026, the UK Health Research Authority approved a post-market registry for the DynamX coronary Bioadaptor System, with the global study planned to follow up to 5,000 patients across around 100 hospitals, supporting real-world evaluation of bioresorbable coronary technologies.

Germany's bioresorbable vascular scaffold market is expected to benefit from the growing focus on advanced coronary intervention technologies and minimally invasive cardiovascular procedures. The country's established cardiology infrastructure, specialist expertise, and continued use of percutaneous coronary interventions support the adoption of innovative scaffold technologies.

Latin America: Market Development Led by Cardiovascular Device Registration and Expanding Catheter-based Treatment Access

The Latin America bioresorbable vascular scaffold market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.74% during the forecast period, supported by expanding cardiovascular device registration pathways and public access to coronary interventions. Mexico's COFEPRIS introduced the Reliance 2.0 pathway for eligible medical devices, streamlining registration through accelerating access to advanced cardiovascular implants, including bioresorbable vascular scaffold technologies. Brazil continues to include coronary angioplasty with stent implantation, supporting public access to coronary implant technologies relevant to future scaffold adoption.

Middle East & Africa: Market Development Supported by Reimbursement Frameworks and Public-funded Procurement of Imaging Catheters

The Middle East & Africa bioresorbable vascular scaffold market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.96% during the forecast period, benefitting from expanding cardiac catheterization capacity and procurement of specialized vascular intervention devices. In the UAE, the Department of Health's reimbursement framework separately recognizes cardiac catheterization and percutaneous cardiovascular procedures, supporting structured delivery of catheter based cardiac care. In South Africa, the Western Cape Government's procurement program includes intravascular imaging catheters, coronary guide wires, and percutaneous intervention accessories, strengthening the equipment base for advanced vascular procedures.

The bioresorbable vascular scaffold market competitive landscape is relatively specialized and fragmented, with competition involving cardiovascular device manufacturers, interventional cardiology companies, peripheral vascular specialists, and emerging developers focused on polymer- and magnesium-based resorbable scaffold technologies. Key players such as Abbott, BIOTRONIK, Lifetech Scientific Corporation, REVA Medical, and OrbusNeich Medical Group Holdings Limited are collectively estimated to account for approximately 30–35% of the global bioresorbable vascular scaffold market share.

Established participants compete primarily through scaffold design, controlled degradation, drug-elution technology, biocompatibility, regulatory approvals, and physician adoption. Emerging, niche, and regional companies in the bioresorbable vascular scaffold market ecosystem compete through new polymer or metallic materials, thinner scaffold profiles, targeted peripheral applications, improved resorption characteristics, and cost-efficient manufacturing.

Abbott (US) BIOTRONIK (Germany) Lifetech Scientific Corporation (China) REVA Medical (US) OrbusNeich Medical Group Holdings Limited (Hong Kong) Meril Life Sciences (India) MicroPort Scientific Corporation (China) Lepu Medical Technology (China) KANEKA CORPORATION Teleflex Incorporated (US) B. Braun SE (Germany)

Key Industry Developments

August 2026: Abbott received European CE marking for the 76-mm Esprit BTK scaffold.