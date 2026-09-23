K'taka: Darshan's Wife Vijayalakshmi Loses Plea Against Pradosh's Approver Status

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Sep 23 (IANS) Karnataka High Court on Wednesday dismissed a petition filed by Vijayalakshmi, wife of actor Darshan, challenging a trial court order allowing accused Pradosh Rao to turn approver in the Renukaswamy murder case.

The High Court upheld the order passed by the 59th City Civil and Sessions Court (CCH), which had permitted Pradosh, the 14th accused in the case, to become an approver. A bench headed by Justice V. Srishananda said there was no reason to interfere with the trial court's order, noting that the defence would have the opportunity to question Pradosh during cross-examination.

Senior advocate K. Diwakar appeared for Pradosh and argued that Darshan's lawyers were attempting to delay the trial. He submitted that even after the approver application was filed, Darshan's lawyers repeatedly raised objections.

He also argued that Pradosh had spoken over the phone as permitted under the prison manual. The judge observed that nothing was wrong with Pradosh speaking over the phone about his intention to become an approver.“If I speak over the phone saying that I will become an approver, what is wrong with that? If a husband asks his wife for her opinion, what is wrong with that? If there is evidence of someone else instigating him, that is a different matter,” the judge remarked.

Senior advocate Hashmat Pasha, appearing for Darshan, argued that the 10th accused, Vinay, had also filed an application seeking to become an approver. Still, his plea was not considered while Pradosh's was taken up. The judge responded that it was for the 10th accused to raise that issue and that Darshan's counsel could not argue on his behalf.

Renukaswamy, a resident of Chitradurga, was allegedly abducted and brought to a shed in Bengaluru's Patanagere in June 2024 after he allegedly sent obscene messages to Pavithra Gowda, an associate of Darshan, on Instagram. He was allegedly assaulted and killed at the shed. Police subsequently arrested 17 accused persons, including Darshan and Pavithra Gowda, in connection with the case.

Pradosh, the 14th accused, faces allegations of helping destroy evidence and of financial transactions related to the crime. He had recently approached the court seeking permission to turn approver, stating that he was willing to disclose the complete truth about the case before the court.

The CCH court had accepted his application and allowed him to become an approver. Vijayalakshmi subsequently approached the High Court challenging the trial court's decision through a writ petition.