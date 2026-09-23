'Ashamed To Call Her My Wife': UP Man Alleges Harassment On Facebook Live, Jumps Into River

A 26-year-old man in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi attempted suicide after going live on Facebook and alleging that he was being harassed and threatened by members of his wife's family. The man, identified as Ankit Kumar, was rescued by fishermen after he entered the Ganga near the Ram Van Gaman Path overbridge on Wednesday morning. He was later taken to a health centre in Muratganj, where he is undergoing treatment. The incident took place at around 11 am near the Ganga overbridge. Before reaching the river, Ankit went live on Facebook and held up a two-page suicide note while speaking about his alleged problems with his in-laws, according to a report by Aaj tak.

Man alleges harassment by wife's family

During the livestream, Ankit named several people and alleged that they had harassed and threatened him. He identified Rajesh from Kasariya, Sonu from Barmatpur, Lavkush, Panna Lal, Shivdani, Piyush and Prateek. Ankit also claimed that he had approached Kaushambi police about the matter around a year ago, but alleged that the dispute had not been resolved.

According to a Dainik Bhaskar report, Ankit said, "Priya, who is my wife, is someone I am ashamed to even call my wife. She is extremely deceitful.

“I have come live today. Today, my life will come to an end. My in-laws are responsible for my death. I repeatedly complained to them that their daughter behaves this way and that way, and is always creating drama.

"But they are so unwilling to accept their daughter's mistakes that they never see any fault in her. I had even filed a complaint at the family police station, but nothing is being done now."

He further alleged that members of his wife's family had visited his house, misbehaved with him and assaulted him. During the Facebook Live, he pointed towards an injury near his eye while making the allegations.

Ankit also claimed that he had received threats over the phone, including warnings that cases would be filed against him. He specifically identified Prateek as his wife's brother.

The allegations made by Ankit during the livestream have not been independently established.

Fishermen rescue Ankit from Ganga

After the livestream, Ankit reached the Ganga near Basedi and entered the river. Fishermen in the area noticed him in the water and rescued him.

They informed his family about the incident, following which relatives and police reached the spot. Ankit was subsequently taken to a health centre in Muratganj for treatment.

He is currently receiving medical care.

Family speaks about marital dispute

According to Ankit's family, he married Priya, a resident of Prayagraj, around one-and-a-half years ago. The couple have a child.

The family said Ankit and Priya had an argument over a mobile phone on Tuesday. Following the dispute, Priya allegedly left for her parents' home with the child.

Ankit's family further alleged that Priya's father and brother assaulted him after going to his home.

His father, Ram Bahadur, also spoke about the incident.

The family said Ankit was distressed and crying on Wednesday morning as he missed his wife and child. He subsequently went live on Facebook and spoke about the marital dispute and his allegations against his wife's family.

Police investigate suicide attempt

Police have started an investigation into the incident and are examining the circumstances surrounding Ankit's suicide attempt.

Officers are also looking into the allegations made during his Facebook livestream and the claims of harassment, threats and assault. The statements made by Ankit and his family will have to be verified as part of the investigation.

Ankit is reportedly employed on a contractual basis with Nagar Palika Parishad Bharwari.

Further details are awaited as police continue their probe into the incident.

(Suicide is never a solution. Seek help from mental-health professionals. If you ever experience such thoughts, please call the 'DISHA' helpline. Toll-free helpline numbers: 1056, 0471-2552056)