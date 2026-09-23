Hyderabad Cop Uses Whatsapp To Trace Missing Dog, Reunites Shiro With Worried Owners

Missing pet Husky reunited with owner after five days, thanks to constable's initiative. A young woman and her family were very upset when their beloved pet dog went missing. Luckily, a Madhuranagar police officer stepped in at the right time and helped them find their dog again.

Siberian Husky male Shero was last seen in front of his owner Jyothna's house in Madhuranagar last Friday. Jyothna, a Drug analyst, and her family had been raising Shero like a member of their family. They searched extensively for the dog but could not trace him and filed a missing complaint at Madhura Nagar Police Station.

When Madhuranagar policewoman constable Deepti heard about how upset the family was, she chose to help find the lost pet. She posted a picture and information about Shero in a number of WhatsApp groups for pet fans, and the news quickly spread.

#HyderabadHyderabad constable reunites missing pet dog with ownerPet dog Shiro went missing in Madhuranagar and was found in Moula Ali after Constable Deepthi circulated its photo on WhatsApp groups, leading to a happy reunion.#Madhuranagar #Telangana #MissingDog twitter/uqjJI8NSdG

- NewsMeter (@NewsMeter_In) September 23, 2026

The efforts yielded results when the police received information that Shero had been spotted in Moula Ali, where a person was taking the dog for a walk.

Constable Deepti went right to the place, found Shero, and brought him back. After that, she gave the dog back to his owner, Jyothna. Jyothna was so happy when she saw Shero again five days after he went missing that she reportedly broke down in tears.

Senior police officers praised Constable Deepti for taking the initiative and working hard to find the lost pet and bring it back to its owner.