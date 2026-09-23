Saudi Envoy Highlights Trade And Investment Potential With Azerbaijan
The ambassador noted that relations between the two countries are developing in various areas, and that high-level officials are making reciprocal visits.
“We are currently working to increase trade volumes and investments through the Joint Intergovernmental Commission and the Saudi-Azerbaijani Business Council, as well as to strengthen coordination in the political sphere through the Political Consultations Committee. All of this serves the common interests of the two countries and their peoples,” the diplomat emphasized.
Essam bin Saleh Al-Jutaili noted that Saudi Arabia is expanding its investment and tourism opportunities by implementing strategic projects focused on sustainable development and innovation. According to him, despite the challenging situation in the region, the country's economy remains stable.
The ambassador also stated that the“Green Saudi Arabia” and “Green Middle East” initiatives are aimed at protecting the environment and combating climate change.
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