From New Pro Gear To The Iconic YETI 2 Mic - Logitech G Unveils Fifteen New Products At Logitech G PLAY 2026

To help creators maintain consistent, broadcast-quality sound without manual adjustment, Yeti 2 introduces an intelligent voice proximity sensor that tracks the speaker's position in 3 dimensions and dynamically adjusts gain, EQ, and pickup patterns in real time.

The microphone also features an AI-powered de-noiser to isolate voices from background distractions, a color LED screen with Yeti character guide, and direct integration with G HUB for deep settings control, community-powered Blue VO!CE profiles, and custom avatar upload.

In addition, Logitech G Streamlabs is revolutionizing the mobile broadcasting experience with a major rebuild of its mobile app, engineered for greater reliability and intelligence. Central to this transformation is Network Boost, a flagship Streamlabs Ultra capability that fuses cellular and Wi-Fi data to eliminate dropped frames. This software-driven innovation replaces traditional hardware rigs with professional-grade SRT support for minimal latency, delivering the capabilities of $10,000 mobile studio equipment set-ups and making them available to everyone for mobile streaming.

Making automatic highlight capture accessible to every gamer, the new, free-to-use G HUB Replay software automatically records gameplay, identifies hero moments, and curates polished highlight reels with no video-editing experience required. Built with intuitive simplicity so players can stay focused on the match, G HUB Replay seamlessly detects, saves, and exports game-winning 1v3 clutches, buzzer-beaters, and unbelievable plays, making it effortless to instantly share every iconic victory with friends and fans.

Expanding Performance for Every Gamer

The company introduced the G316 X 75, a compact mechanical keyboard designed for gamers who prefer a smaller desktop footprint, alongside G-KEYCAPS, a new collection of premium dual-shot PBT keycaps and interchangeable translucent dials inspired by four unique themes: Forest, City, Battlefield, and Castle.

The popular G305 X SUPERLIGHT mouse and G316 X 75 and 98 form factor keyboards are now available in a new Lilac colorway, perfect for that cozy gaming desktop.

Completing the G5 Series desktop, 2 new high energy colorways for the iconic G502 X PLUS bring style and power to players' setups. And Logitech G announced a major firmware enhancement to its HERO sensor technology for all G502 X PLUS and G502 X LIGHTSPEED gaming mice, increasing maximum resolution to 44,000 DPI with submicron precision and independent X/Y sensitivity adjustments. And existing owners get this massive upgrade for free through G HUB.

Lastly, honoring ASTRO's console gaming heritage, Logitech G also unveiled the ASTRO A50 X Mars Red Edition, inspired by exploration and the pioneering spirit that has defined the ASTRO series for more than a decade.

Driving the Next Generation of Sim Racing

The company also expanded its racing ecosystem RS Pedals SE, which features hall-effect brake and gas pedals for enhanced precision.

To celebrate the deep connection between automotive legacy and elite precision hardware, Logitech G is thrilled to debut the RS50 McLaren Racing Edition, featuring McLaren Racing's signature Papaya aesthetic. This vibrant hue pays tribute to the courageous innovation and heritage McLaren Racing has championed for over sixty years.

Engineered for simulation enthusiasts who want to bring professional racing pedigree into their home environment, this special edition combines the 8 Nm RS50 direct-drive wheelbase with TRUEFORCE technology, high-end RS racing components, and, when paired with the Playseat Instinct McLaren Racing Edition cockpit, creates a deeply engaging experience born from a storied partnership.

One Connected Gaming Ecosystem

Every announcement at Logitech G PLAY 2026 reinforces Logitech G's vision of a connected ecosystem where hardware, software, creators, and community work together to unlock new levels of performance.

Whether competing at the highest levels of esports, creating content for global audiences, or simply enjoying games with friends, Logitech G continues to design products that empower gamers to play with greater confidence, creativity, and control.

Logitech G will announce availability, regional pricing, and launch timing for individual products through its regional channels.







About Logitech

Logitech designs software-enabled hardware solutions that help businesses thrive and bring people together when working, creating, and gaming. As the point of connection between people and the digital world, our mission is to extend human potential in work and play, in a way that is good for people and the planet. Founded in 1981, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech and its other brands, including Logitech G, at or the company blo.

Logitech, Logitech G, and their logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. Gateron is a trademark of Huizhou Gateron Electronics Technology Co., Ltd. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company's website at.

Attachment

Logitech G