DEADLINE ALERT For UWMC, HDB, SMPL And AARD: The Law Offices Of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors Of Class Actions On Behalf Of Shareholders

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their investments are encouraged to contact The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz to discuss their legal rights in these class actions at 310-914-5007 or by email to ....

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE: UWMC )

Class Period: March 9, 2026 – August 5, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 13, 2026

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that between March 9, 2026 and August 5, 2026, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) the Company had deviated from its traditional strategy of not hedging its mortgage servicing rights to take a major hedge position; (2) the Company over-hedged itself in anticipation of the Two Harbors transaction; (3) the Company's purported efforts to balance its risk in fact created an excess hedging risk; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you are a UWM Holdings shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE: HDB )

Class Period: July 17, 2023 – May 26, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 13, 2026

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that between July 17, 2023 and May 26, 2026, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) HDFC Bank camouflaged payments as marketing spend to pay higher interest to a state firm in order to induce deposits; (2) these activities were approved by senior management; (3) these activities likely violated regulations and the Company's own policies, including those that prohibit payments that could constitute improper inducement; (4) as a result of the foregoing, the Company's interest income and operating expenses were overstated; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you are a HDFC Bank shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ: SMPL )

Class Period: October 24, 2024 – April 8, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 13, 2026

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) that Simply Good Foods had lost key managerial personnel following the acquisition of OWYN necessary for the successful integration of the acquired OWYN assets; (2) that Simply Good Foods had materially increased its general and administrative spending to compensate for the loss of key managerial personnel; (3) the addition of a new pea protein supplier for OWYN prior to the acquisition had created significant product quality issues which had negatively impacted the product; (4) Simply Good Foods had engaged in promotional activities for OWYN products above its historical practices, eroding margins; (5) that, in order to stem the margin erosion, Simply Good Foods had cut brand support and marketing, further depressing product sales; (6) as a result of the above, the OWYN acquisition had largely failed to achieve its key strategic goals, the integration of OWYN had run into severe operational and execution problems, and the business and operational results for the OWYN segment had been materially negatively impacted, undermining the acquisitions economic rationale; and (7) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you are a Simply Good Foods shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

Aardvark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AARD )

Class Period: February 10, 2025 – May 14, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 13, 2026

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that between February 10, 2025 and May 14, 2026, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (i) ARD-101 was less safe than Defendants had led investors to believe; (ii) accordingly, ARD-101's clinical, regulatory, and commercial prospects were overstated; and (iii) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you are an Aardvark shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

To be a member of these class actions, you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about these class actions, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to ..., or visit our website at . If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, Los Angeles

Frank R. Cruz, 310-914-5007

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