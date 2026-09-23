(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Press Release | September 23rd, 2026 – 5.45pm IN A CHALLENGING ENVIRONMENT, SYNERGIE CONFIRMS THE RESILIENCE OF ITS BUSINESS MODEL AND THE STRENGTH OF ITS GROWTH STRATEGY Revenue: €1,710.5 million EBITDA: €61.4 million Net Profit: €24.5 million On September 23rd, 2026, the Synergie Board of Directors, chaired by Mr. Victorien Vaney, approved the consolidated half-year financial statements for the period ended June 30th, 2026. The limited review procedures have been completed, and the corresponding report is currently being issued.

In € million H1 2026 H1 2025 Variation % Revenue 1,710.5 1,583.6 +8.0% EBITDA (1) 61.4 63.2 -2.8% Operating Profit 40.0 45.4 -11.8% Net Profit 24.5 27.2 -10.0% Net Profit Group Share 24.4 27.2 -10.3%

(1) Current operating profit before depreciation of operating fixed assets and before amortisation and impairment of intangible assets recognised in a business combination.

REVENUE of €3,241 million

SYNERGIE reported first-half revenue of €1,710.5 million, up +8.0% compared to the first half of 2025 (+2.3% at constant scope and exchange rates). This performance reflects the contribution from acquisitions completed in Canada and Switzerland, which generated €89.6 million scope effect, as well as the resilience of the Group's longstanding operations in an uncertain economic and geopolitical environment. International operations now account for 63.6% of Group revenue, compared with 60.5% in the first half of 2025.

International revenue increased by +13.6% (+4.2% at constant scope and exchange rates), supported both by the contribution from recent acquisitions and by the solid performance of the Group's established operations. Southern Europe contributed strongly to this growth, with revenue up +10.6%, driven by Italy and Spain. Northern and Eastern Europe recorded growth of +5.6%, supported by the integration of the Swiss business, while activity at constant scope and exchange rates (-3.5%) remained affected by subdued market conditions. Outside Europe, revenue benefited from the integration of Agilus in Canada.

In France, first half revenue amounted to €622.8 million, remaining broadly stable (-0.5%) compared with the first half of 2025. Following growth in the first quarter, activity softened in the second quarter in a market that continues to show mixed trends.

EBITDA

During the first half of 2026, SYNERGIE generated EBITDA of €61.4 million, representing 3.6% of revenue, compared with €63.2 million and 4.0% of revenue in the first half of 2025. In a market environment that remained mixed across geographies, this slight decrease in profitability was mainly attributable to increased competition in certain markets, a 2025 comparison base that included favorable non-recurring items, and the integration of costs and mechanical dilution effect associated with the acquisitions completed in Switzerland and Canada.

Operating profit

Operating profit amounted to €40.0 million, compared to €45.4 million in the first half of 2025, reflecting a slight decline in recurring operating profit to €42.1 million and a net charge of €2.1 million primarily related to acquisitions completed during the period.

Net profit

After accounting for an income tax expense of €16.6 million and net financial income of €1.1 million, consolidated net profit came to €24.5 million.

A Solid Financial Structure

Net cash amounted to €258.5 million. Shareholders' equity reached €762.3 million, confirming the strength of the Group's financial structure.

Outlook for H2 2026

Against a backdrop of heightened economic and geopolitical uncertainty, further reinforced by the conflict in the Middle East, SYNERGIE enters the second half of the year with both caution and determination. Supported by the resilience of its business model and the diversification of its activities, the Group remains confident in its ability to pursue its growth trajectory.

The integration of the acquisitions completed in Switzerland and Canada, together with the positive momentum observed across several markets, particularly in Southern Europe, underpins the Group's outlook for the second half of the year.

Next event

Communication of the third quarter 2026 Revenue on Wednesday, October 21st, 2026, after the stock market closing.

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