Northeast Florida Homes Can Lose Up To 30% Of Cooled Air Through Leaky Ducts

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) JACKSONVILLE, FL, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

After a cooling season that runs harder and longer than almost anywhere in the country, Ideal Conditions Heating & Air Conditioning, a Jacksonville contractor explains why September through November, when attic temperatures drop and schedules open, is the narrow window Northeast Florida homeowners have to fix what summer exposed.











Northeast Florida's cooling season is a five-month marathon that does not end with cold weather. It ends with a power bill. Search interest in AC repair Jacksonville FL typically climbs each September as that bill lands, and homes with leaky ductwork often carry the largest hidden cost of that season: a typical duct system loses 20 to 30 percent of the air it moves, according to ENERGY STAR, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's energy-efficiency program. In St. Johns County, Florida's fastest-growing county, that loss compounds across a cooling season that runs from April through October, turning a small leak into a real cost by the time the air finally cools off.

A house does not hide that kind of loss quietly. Rooms that never evened out, humidity that would not break, dust that kept resettling, air handlers running longer than the weather seemed to justify, bills that climbed faster than the heat did: these are documented signs of duct leakage, not routine wear. Research from the University of Florida's Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS) has found that typical duct systems lose up to 40 percent of cooling energy before it ever reaches a vent. A home effectively spends the summer writing a diagnostic report. September is when that report gets read.

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"In Jacksonville, the summer is probably the worst time for ductwork because it can get up to 150 degrees in your attic versus in the offseason, where those same attics can be around 100 degrees," said Tom Massey, owner and founder of Ideal Conditions Heating & Air Conditioning. "That's why we tell homeowners that if they know their ductwork needs work, the offseason is the ideal time to do it."

That is a trade reality, not a sales pitch. Duct repair in a Florida attic in July is slow, uncomfortable work; the same job in October is routine. Contractors' calendars also loosen once emergency summer calls taper off, so the bigger jobs that would be miserable to schedule in peak season move into fall, and homeowners who book early get first pick of the slots. Fixes made now pay twice: through the warm weeks that linger into October, and again once the same ducts carry heat through the first cool nights of winter.

St. Johns County led the state at 3.9 percent growth from 2024 to 2025, adding roughly 11,400 new residents, according to U.S. Census Bureau estimates. That growth wave built a wide band of housing stock now sitting in the 8-to-12-year window when builder-grade flex duct commonly begins to fail. Early Nocatee villages and the 1990s-and-2000s housing stock around Julington Creek are largely at or past a typical Florida system's service life. Orange Park's older homes carry a similar aging-ductwork story, while St. Augustine's growth corridor mixes new-construction commissioning issues with original systems that have run since the neighborhood was built.

Those searches tend to spike this time of year for that reason: homeowners finishing a rough summer want to know whether they are dealing with a quick fix or something bigger. A fall repair window gives that question room to be answered properly, not under emergency pressure, and gives homeowners time to work through a handful of steps before booking anyone.

The first is simple observation: walking the symptom list room by room and noting which ones stayed hot, stuffy, or dusty all summer. The second is paperwork, pulling the summer power bills and comparing them year-over-year, since an unexplained increase is a red flag worth investigating. The third is timing: scheduling an end-of-season tune-up while the system is still under load, rather than waiting until it sits idle.

The fourth is the inspection itself, a duct check and sealing assessment; with 20 to 30 percent of cooled air lost to leaks in a typical system, sealing is frequently the lower-cost fix compared with an equipment upgrade. The fifth applies to older systems: for anything in the 10-to-15-year Florida lifespan window, getting repair-versus-replace numbers in writing now, rather than during a breakdown next June. The sixth is a five-minute test, running heating mode on a mild fall day so the first cool night in November is not a surprise.

Homeowners are also doing more of this homework themselves. "We're seeing homeowners here in Jacksonville become more educated about ductwork," Massey said. "We're even seeing homeowners learn from our YouTube channel and do their own calculations before they call us." Ideal Conditions maintains a free video tutorial library covering duct basics and system checks. The company's stated position is repair-first: Ideal Conditions encourages homeowners to run this checklist at the beginning of fall to catch problems early, avoiding the need to make a costly repair or replace decision in the summer when their home is 80+ degrees.

In Florida, heat pumps typically last 10 to 15 years, a shorter span than national averages, according to HVAC industry service data, because the units in this climate never get a real off-season. That shorter runway is why industry guidance points homeowners toward doing the diagnostic work in fall rather than waiting for the system to force the issue. Not every older system needs replacing. Many need a duct inspection, a sealing pass, and an honest answer about which category they fall into.

About Ideal Conditions Heating & Air Conditioning





Ideal Conditions Heating & Air Conditioning is a veteran-owned, family-operated contractor founded in 2007 by U.S. Marine Corps veteran Tom Massey. Based in Jacksonville, Florida, the company serves homeowners and businesses across Duval, Clay, St. Johns and Nassau counties with NATE-certified technicians and licenses across six trades, including HVAC (Florida License CMC1250363). Ideal Conditions offers free second opinions and answers its service line 24/7 at (904) 379-8762.

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For more information about Ideal Conditions Heating & Air Conditioning, contact the company here:

Ideal Conditions Heating & Air Conditioning

Tom Massey

(904) 379-8762

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1617 Rowe Ave., Jacksonville, Florida, United States

CONTACT: Tom Massey