Chaiz Brings Instant Auto Warranty Comparison Shopping To Chatgpt - A Category First

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Chaiz GPT Plugin

One prompt, real quotes: Chaiz users can now compare top-rated extended warranty providers instantly inside ChatGPT.

- Ryan Hartman, Cofounder and CMOAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Chaiz, a comparison marketplace for extended car warranties, today announced the release of its new ChatGPT plugin. Vehicle owners can now use conversational prompts to compare live quotes right inside ChatGPT's interface. The new plugin makes Chaiz's already simple process more streamlined for car owners searching for extended vehicle coverage.All they need to do is install the plugin, then input a prompt, and they'll receive a carousel of quotes within seconds. As with Chaiz's website-based quote-comparison tool and VIN checker, users don't need to provide a phone number to see prices, maintaining Chaiz's commitment to a spam-free, no-pressure customer experience.“Chaiz's marketplace already allows customers to compare and purchase extended warranties without any aggressive sales tactics or spam. The plugin integration means Chaiz can now make the process even more convenient for customers by meeting them where they already are,” said Ryan Hartman, Cofounder and CMO.The installation process is simple. Users follow the standard steps for installing a ChatGPT plugin: select the Plugins tab, search Chaiz's name, then click Add. After finalizing the installation, users can type in a prompt like,“Use Chaiz to find extended car warranty quotes for my VIN.”Using nothing more than their VIN, mileage, and state, users can receive quotes. Each one includes a detailed breakdown that lists the type of contract (e.g. exclusionary), the duration and mileage, and the coverage level. Users will also see plan highlights and an expert rating, in addition to a quoted monthly or one-time price.If users like what they see, they simply click“See Details.” They will then be redirected to Chaiz's website to read the full contract. There's no pressure or obligation to purchase. Users can check out if and when they are ready.About ChaizChaiz is an online marketplace that enables drivers to compare and purchase vehicle protection plans directly. By aggregating multiple providers on a single platform, Chaiz provides transparency in pricing and terms, allowing consumers to make informed decisions regarding long-term vehicle maintenance costs without facing dealership sales tactics.Chaiz is highly rated on ConsumerAffairs, holds an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau, and is rated "Excellent" on Trustpilot.

Ryan Hartman

Chaiz

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Chaiz Brings Instant Auto Warranty Comparison Shopping to ChatGPT - A Category First News Provided By Chaiz September 23, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Insurance Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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