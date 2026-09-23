BUREAU DU CHAMPAGNE, USA, ANNOUNCES AMERICA's TOP 10 BARS AND RESTAURANTS FOR ENJOYING CHAMPAGNE IN 2026

The fifth annual list introduces new“Legend” recognition for longtime honorees

- Lori Russo, Director of the Bureau du Champagne, USAWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Bureau du Champagne, USA, today announced its fifth annual list of the Top 10 Bars and Restaurants across the United States for Enjoying Champagne, and introduced a new Legend designation to recognize establishments that have displayed extraordinary passion for highlighting Champagne year after year.Released ahead of Champagne Day 2026, observed on October 23, this year's list recognizes establishments across the United States that elevate and embody the spirit of Champagne, the legendary sparkling wine that comes exclusively from the Champagne region of France. Selected restaurants and bars exceed expectations by offering diverse Champagne selections from a wide range of producers, showcasing them on their menus, and serving them with style and expertise. While the 2026 honorees hail from every region of the United States, this year California emerged as a standout with five of the 10 best places for enjoying Champagne.“Each year, we are inspired by the restaurants and bars across the country that find creative and thoughtful ways to celebrate Champagne,” said Lori Russo, Director of the Bureau du Champagne, USA.“This year, we're also excited to recognize the establishments that have demonstrated that commitment year after year through our new Legend designation. Together, our Top 10 honorees and Legends showcase the incredible range of Champagne experiences available across the country and highlight the versatility that makes Champagne a welcome addition to every table.”The inaugural 2026 Champagne Legends are listed here in alphabetical order:Apéro, Washington, DC - This sommelier-owned Georgetown restaurant pairs French fare with a globally recognized wine program featuring more than 700 rotating selections and a strong focus on Champagne. Caviar and warm hospitality make Apéro a welcoming destination for Champagne lovers.Coqodaq, New York, NY - Coqodaq puts Champagne at the center of its playful take on Korean fried chicken, pairing its signature dishes with what it calls the largest Champagne list in America. Guests can explore an extensive selection alongside caviar and the restaurant's signature“Bucket List” fried chicken feast.Coupes, Dallas, TX – True to its identity as“A Bar for Champagne,” Coupes puts Champagne at the center of the experience with a broad list both by-the-glass and in bottles. Its polished but approachable setting makes it easy for guests to explore different producers and styles.Pops for Champagne, Chicago, IL – A longtime Chicago destination for Champagne, Pops pairs an extensive selection with an energetic, welcoming atmosphere. Its approachable experience has made it a favorite for both seasoned Champagne enthusiasts and guests looking to discover something new.The 2026 Top 10 honorees are listed here in alphabetical order:Acquerello, San Francisco, CA – Acquerello pairs its acclaimed fine dining experience with a thoughtfully organized wine list featuring an impressive range of Champagne. Its carefully curated selections and knowledgeable service make Champagne a natural complement to the restaurant's elegant Italian cuisine.Aubergine, Carmel-by-the-Sea, CA – Aubergine showcases Champagne's versatility through a dedicated Champagne pairing offered alongside its tasting menu. Featuring wines from both small, family-run growers and major Houses, the experience explores the breadth of styles produced throughout the Champagne region.Brennan's, New Orleans, LA – Known as the“Champagne House of the South,” Brennan's has made Champagne part of its legendary New Orleans hospitality. Guests can enjoy an extensive Champagne selection, a tableside Champagne cart, a weekly sabering tradition and a memorable Champagne Day experience, all in a restaurant where celebration has been part of the experience for decades.Chambers, New York, NY – At Chambers, Champagne is backed by a thoughtfully curated wine program and a team known for its knowledge and attentive service. Its diverse selections give guests plenty to explore alongside the restaurant's seasonal cuisine.Healdsburg Bubble Bar, Healdsburg, CA – Healdsburg Bubble Bar puts the focus on Champagne with selections ranging from small grower-producers to celebrated Houses. Its blind tasting experiences give guests a fun and approachable way to discover new producers and styles.Mabel Gray, Hazel Park, MI – Mabel Gray has celebrated Champagne since opening in 2015, with an extensive bottle selection, Champagne by the glass and a dining space inspired by the chalk caves of the Champagne region. Its Champagne Society, tastings and educational events make the intimate Michigan restaurant a destination for Champagne lovers.Six Twists, Fredericksburg, TX – Six Twists brings Champagne to the heart of Texas Hill Country with an extensive grower-producer selection, Champagne flights, caviar and a highly trained team passionate about education. The Champagne and Caviar Lounge also hosts certification classes and other experiences designed to immerse guests in the wines and culture of Champagne.Tasting House, Los Gatos, CA – Tasting House's dedicated Champagne Bar features more than 170 Champagnes by the bottle, selections by the glass and curated flights highlighting everything from grower-producers to female winemakers. Weekly sabering, private tastings and Champagne-focused food pairings make the intimate bar a destination for both enthusiasts and newcomers.Vintage 78, Overland Park, KS – Vintage 78 makes exploring Champagne easy with an expansive selection available by the glass, bottle and flight. Its knowledgeable team, grower and vintage offerings and Champagne-and-caviar pairings create an approachable experience centered on discovery and education.Winston Champagne Bar, Los Gatos, CA – This Champagne bar offers rotating flights, selections by the glass and bottle, and a strong focus on grower-producers. With its cozy, speakeasy-inspired atmosphere and knowledgeable team, Winston makes discovering Champagne approachable and fun.For more information on Champagne Day or to find an event near you, visit href="" rel="external nofollow" champagn.Bureau du Champagne, USA, is the official U.S. representative of the Comité Champagne, a trade association representing the houses and winegrowers of Champagne, France. The Bureau works to advance the Comité Champagne's mission of defending the interests of the Champagne appellation worldwide through education and advocacy. For more information, visit us online at .

Rebekah Eskandani

Bureau du Champagne, USA

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BUREAU DU CHAMPAGNE, USA, ANNOUNCES AMERICA'S TOP 10 BARS AND RESTAURANTS FOR ENJOYING CHAMPAGNE IN 2026 News Provided By Stanton Communications September 23, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Retail, Travel & Tourism Industry



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