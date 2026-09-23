Solo Business Travel Across Research Triangle Park Drives Demand For Quiet Productivity And Personal Comfort

CARY, NC, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The business trip is getting quieter. After a full day of meetings, more corporate travelers are skipping the group dinner in favor of a private meal and an early night. Hilton's 2026 Trends Report found that 27 percent of business travelers actively seek solo time during work trips, 30 percent opt for a private late-night meal or snack after group events, and 19 percent choose sleep over socializing with colleagues. The trip still has to be productive. The hours around it are increasingly protected.That shift is playing out across the Research Triangle, where business travel is a large share of a growing visitor base. Visit Raleigh reports that Wake County welcomed a record 19.1 million visitors in 2025 who spent $3.43 billion, and that county hotel occupancy ran at 67.7 percent, ahead of the state and national averages. For the consultants, engineers, and field teams flying into Raleigh-Durham International Airport for work at Research Triangle Park, the practical question is where to stay: close enough to RTP and the airport to keep the commute short, but far enough from the busier parts of the region to get real rest between meetings.The same Hilton report shows what travelers weigh most when they pick a room after a long day. Ninety percent say a comfortable bed is the most important amenity after a day on the road, 83 percent call free breakfast a must-have, and 73 percent value digital check-in so they can get to the room without stopping at the desk. For corporate planners comparing business travel hotels in Cary, NC near Research Triangle Park, that list, plus a reliable place to work in the room, covers most of what a solo traveler actually needs.Hampton Inn by Hilton Raleigh Cary Alston Town Center is being built with that traveler in mind. Located two miles from Research Triangle Park, six miles from Raleigh-Durham International Airport, and a mile and a half from the shops and restaurants at Parkside Town Commons, the hotel will offer free hot breakfast, free WiFi, free parking, and on-site EV charging for guests who need to plug in overnight. An indoor pool and fitness center give travelers a way to decompress without getting back in the car, and meeting rooms are available for teams working on site.###About Hampton Inn by Hilton Raleigh Cary Alston Town CenterHampton Inn by Hilton Raleigh Cary Alston Town Center is a hospitality facility located at 4050 Saint Martin Street in Cary, North Carolina. Situated three miles from Research Triangle Park and six miles from Raleigh-Durham International Airport, the property provides access to Interstate 540 and nearby commercial developments, including Parkside Town Commons. Guest room configurations include king and double-queen accommodations equipped with dedicated workspaces, walk-in showers, microwaves, and mini-refrigerators. Property amenities include complimentary hot breakfast, an indoor swimming pool, a fitness center, an on-site lobby bar, electric vehicle charging stations, and dedicated meeting space.

Michelle Strunk

Parks Hospitality Group

+1 919-854-2797

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Solo Business Travel Across Research Triangle Park Drives Demand for Quiet Productivity and Personal Comfort News Provided By Cogwheel Marketing & Analytics September 23, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Travel & Tourism Industry



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