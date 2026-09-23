Bleisure Travel Growth Expands Demand For Family-Friendly Hotels Near Sacramento Event Venues

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The continued blending of business and leisure travel is changing how travelers plan professional trips, creating opportunities for destinations where work commitments, major events, and recreational activities can be combined within a single itinerary.According to the GBTA 2025 Business Travel Index Outlook, 68% of corporate travelers extend at least one business trip annually for leisure, with an average extension of 2.3 nights. Industry analysis also points to continued growth in the sector. Grand View Research estimates the global bleisure travel market at approximately $1.6 trillion in 2026, up from $1.5 trillion in 2025.For working parents, that added flexibility can create opportunities to incorporate family activities into business and event travel. Rather than treating professional trips and family getaways as entirely separate occasions, travelers may extend stays or select accommodations that make it easier to combine work obligations with recreation and regional events.That travel pattern is particularly relevant in Sacramento, where government, business, sporting events, entertainment, shopping, and outdoor recreation are located within a relatively compact metropolitan area.Cal Expo represents one of the region's major event-driven travel generators. The 350-acre complex is home to the California State Fair and hosts hundreds of additional events throughout the year. Its facilities include 18 distinct venues, creating recurring demand from event attendees, exhibitors, sports groups, business travelers, and families traveling to Sacramento.For travelers combining professional responsibilities with family or event itineraries, hotel location and functionality can become increasingly important. Reliable connectivity and comfortable work areas help travelers remain productive, while proximity to event venues, dining, shopping, and recreational attractions can make it easier to use personal time without adding lengthy travel between activities.Courtyard Sacramento Cal Expo is positioned to accommodate this type of blended itinerary. Located on Tribute Road near the Cal Expo grounds and approximately three miles from downtown Sacramento, the hotel provides access to Cal Expo events as well as destinations including the California State Capitol, SAFE Credit Union Convention Center, Golden 1 Center, Old Sacramento Waterfront, Discovery Park, and Arden Fair.Guest rooms feature complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi, ergonomic workspaces, plush bedding, and modern amenities designed to support both productivity and downtime. Travelers can also take advantage of the hotel's outdoor swimming pool, whirlpool, fitness center, business center, and on-site dining. The Bistro serves breakfast and dinner along with Starbucks beverages, providing additional convenience for guests balancing meetings, events, and family activities.The property also supports meetings and group travel with six event rooms totaling 5,300 square feet of meeting and event space. The 4,900-square-foot Golden State Ballroom is the hotel's largest event space and can accommodate up to 400 guests depending on configuration.As travelers increasingly look for ways to combine professional responsibilities with personal experiences, destinations that offer convenient access to business centers, events, entertainment, and recreation may be well positioned to capture longer and more varied stays. In Sacramento, proximity to Cal Expo and downtown attractions provides travelers with the flexibility to move between work commitments and leisure experiences within the same trip.###About Courtyard Sacramento Cal ExpoCourtyard Sacramento Cal Expo is located at 1782 Tribute Road in Sacramento, California, near the Cal Expo event complex and approximately three miles from downtown Sacramento.The hotel offers guest rooms and suites with complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi, ergonomic workspaces, plush bedding, and modern amenities. On-site features include The Bistro, Starbucks beverages, an outdoor swimming pool and whirlpool, fitness center, business center, and flexible meeting and event facilities.Courtyard Sacramento Cal Expo offers six event rooms totaling nearly square feet, including the 4,900-square-foot Golden State Ballroom, supporting business meetings, conferences, social events, groups, and travelers attending events throughout the Sacramento region.

Jannie Parker

Courtyard Sacramento Cal Expo

+1 916-576-6611

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Bleisure Travel Growth Expands Demand for Family-Friendly Hotels Near Sacramento Event Venues News Provided By Cogwheel Marketing & Analytics September 23, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Travel & Tourism Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.