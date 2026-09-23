Aerospace Growth In El Segundo Drives Demand For Business Hotels Near LAX

EL SEGUNDO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Continued growth across aerospace, defense and space technology is reinforcing El Segundo's position as one of Southern California's most important business corridors and increasing demand for hotels located near corporate offices, technical facilities and Los Angeles International Airport (LAX).Business travel has remained resilient through 2026, particularly for companies that depend on in-person meetings, project work and site visits. Earlier this year, Morgan Stanley research found that corporate travel managers expected hotel booking volumes to increase 6.3% in 2026, with 61% expressing optimism about the business travel outlook.That growth has particular relevance in El Segundo, where major aerospace, defense and space organizations maintain a significant presence. Los Angeles Air Force Base is headquartered in the city and serves as home to the U.S. Space Force's Space Systems Command. Boeing also expanded its El Segundo operations in February 2026 with the opening of a new satellite payload production line designed to support growing demand for space-based defense systems.For visiting executives, engineers, contractors and project teams, proximity to these facilities can be as important as proximity to the airport itself. Business trips in the South Bay often involve moving between corporate offices, technical sites and LAX rather than traveling into a traditional downtown business district.Hyatt Place Los Angeles/LAX/El Segundo is positioned within that corridor at 750 N. Nash Street. The hotel is located near Campus El Segundo, Los Angeles Air Force Base and corporate offices throughout El Segundo while providing convenient access to LAX and regional transportation.Guest rooms feature dedicated work areas, complimentary Wi-Fi and sleeper sofas. The property also offers 1,054 square feet of flexible meeting space, complimentary breakfast, an outdoor pool and a fitness center. The hotel is adjacent to the Mariposa C Line Station, providing an additional transportation option for travelers moving through the region.As aerospace, defense and technology employers continue to invest in El Segundo, strategically located hotels are positioned to serve business travelers whose priorities include efficient access to project sites, corporate campuses and airport connections.###About Hyatt Place Los Angeles/LAX/El SegundoHyatt Place Los Angeles/LAX/El Segundo is a six-story hospitality property located at 750 North Nash Street in El Segundo, California. The hotel features 161 guest rooms, including studio king suites and double queen room configurations. Room accommodations feature dedicated workspaces, sofa-sleepers, mini-refrigerators, single-serve coffee makers, and 42-inch HDTVs. On-site facilities include 1,054 square feet of flexible meeting space across two rooms, a 24-hour fitness center, a heated outdoor swimming pool, a 24-hour business center, and an outdoor terrace. The property provides complimentary breakfast for guests and sits two miles from Los Angeles International Airport, with immediate access to Metro Rail connections at the Mariposa Station.

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Aerospace Growth in El Segundo Drives Demand for Business Hotels Near LAX News Provided By Cogwheel Marketing & Analytics September 23, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Travel & Tourism Industry



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