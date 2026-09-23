National Park Travelers Look Beyond Park Boundaries For Comfortable Gateway Stays

VISALIA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- National park visitation remains near historic levels across the United States as families continue to prioritize outdoor recreation and natural landmarks. The National Park Service has recorded more than 325 million recreation visits across the park system in recent years, with iconic California destinations continuing to generate significant regional travel demand. According to official park visitation records, Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks together welcomed more than 2 million visitors in 2024, a record for the two-park destination. Sustained interest in outdoor travel continues to reinforce the importance of regional access corridors and nearby gateway communities that provide lodging, dining, and visitor services for national park travelers.The sustained popularity of national park travel has elevated the economic and logistical importance of Central Valley communities located along major access corridors. Visit Visalia positions the city as a convenient gateway for travelers accessing Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks via Highway 198. Staying in downtown Visalia allows travelers to maintain convenient access to the parks while remaining close to restaurants, cultural attractions, shopping, and other visitor services. For families planning multi-day trips, that positioning provides an opportunity to combine full days of outdoor exploration with the amenities and convenience of an established regional destination.Outdoor recreation participation also continues to expand. According to the Outdoor Industry Association, a record 183.2 million Americans participated in outdoor recreation in 2025, representing 59 percent of the U.S. population ages six and older. Participation has grown particularly among children and older adults, expanding the range of travelers taking part in outdoor experiences. For national park visitors who prefer amenities beyond those available within or immediately adjacent to park boundaries, gateway communities can provide full-service lodging, dining, recreational amenities, and reliable connectivity while preserving convenient access to outdoor destinations.The Visalia Marriott at the Convention Center illustrates how a full-service gateway hotel can serve families and other travelers exploring the Southern Sierra Nevada. Situated near Highway 198 in downtown Visalia, the property provides convenient access toward Sequoia National Park while giving guests a comfortable base between outdoor excursions. Travelers can return from a day exploring the giant sequoias to air-conditioned rooms, hot showers, plush bedding, an outdoor swimming pool, and on-site dining, while also remaining close to the restaurants and attractions of downtown Visalia. The combination allows travelers to pair national park experiences with the comfort and convenience of a full-service hotel during multi-day itineraries.###About Visalia Marriott at the Convention CenterVisalia Marriott at the Convention Center is an eight-story hotel located at 300 South Court Street in Visalia, California. The property features 197 guest rooms and suites equipped with high-speed internet access, mini-refrigerators, dedicated seating areas, and flat-screen televisions. Dining facilities include The DT Lounge, an on-site restaurant and lounge serving breakfast, dinner, and evening cocktails. Recreational amenities include an outdoor swimming pool, a whirlpool, and a 24-hour fitness center with cardiovascular equipment and free weights. Connected directly to the Visalia Convention Center, the hotel offers over 114,000 square feet of total flexible event and meeting space.

Michael Angulo

Visalia Marriott at the Convention Center

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National Park Travelers Look Beyond Park Boundaries for Comfortable Gateway Stays News Provided By Cogwheel Marketing & Analytics September 23, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Travel & Tourism Industry



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