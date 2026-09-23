Project-Based Engineering And Campus Construction Accelerate Extended-Stay Corporate Travel In Regional Business Hubs

COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Business trips are getting longer, and the hotel room is not keeping up. As companies move engineers, healthcare consultants, and construction managers onto multi-week assignments, corporate travel buyers are shifting from standard hotel stays to extended-stay lodging that gives teams a place to live, not just sleep. Engine's 2026 Business Travel Forecast notes that extended-stay bookings are increasing, with the average business trip length up 10 percent since 2023, and Engine's business travel data shows that construction and energy crews often book two to four weeks out for extended stays.In Columbia, the University of South Carolina is the clearest source of that project demand. USC has an annual economic impact of $4.2 billion in the Columbia metro area and supports one in 10 jobs in the region, according to a 2025 study by the Darla Moore School of Business. Construction is underway on the university's $300 million Health Sciences Campus on 16 acres in the BullStreet District, beginning with a 300,000-square-foot medical education and research building expected to open in August 2027. A standalone neurological care hospital, formally approved by USC's Board of Trustees in March 2026, is planned alongside it. Projects on that scale bring construction managers, medical planners, and consultants to the city for weeks or months at a time, and the first thing most of them search for is hotels in Columbia, South Carolina near the University of South Carolina that can handle a long stay.A standard hotel room starts to wear on a team by the second week. Eating out for every meal adds up, there is nowhere to work that is not the bed, and laundry becomes a logistics problem. For companies arranging corporate extended stay housing in Columbia, SC for project teams, the properties that hold up over a long assignment are the ones with full kitchens, a dedicated workspace and dining table, on-site laundry, and a location that keeps the daily commute short.LivSmart Studios by Hilton Columbia Greystone is one of the newest options for that kind of stay, and one of the closer ones to campus. Located off Interstate 126, the hotel is 3.5 miles from the University of South Carolina campus, three miles from downtown Columbia, and 3.3 miles from the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center. Each studio suite includes a full kitchen with a full-size refrigerator, cooktop, microwave, and dishwasher, along with a workspace and a dining table. On-site guest laundry, a fitness center, and free grab-and-go breakfast round out the basics a project team needs to settle in for a multi-week assignment.###About LivSmart Studios by Hilton Columbia GreystoneLivSmart Studios by Hilton Columbia Greystone is a newly built extended-stay hotel located at 175 Stoneridge Drive in Columbia, South Carolina. Accommodations consist of apartment-style studio suites in 1 Queen Bed, 1 King Bed, and 2 Queen Beds configurations. Each studio suite includes a fully equipped kitchen with a full-sized refrigerator, two-burner cooktop, microwave, and dishwasher, stocked with pots, pans, dishes, and utensils. The studio suites also include a workspace and dining table with chairs. On-site facilities include a fitness center, outdoor patio, guest laundry facilities, and complimentary grab-and-go continental breakfast. Located off Interstate 126, the property is 0.4 miles from Riverbanks Zoo and Garden, 3.3 miles from the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center, and 3.5 miles from the University of South Carolina campus.

Chelsea Vail

LivSmart Studios by Hilton Columbia Greystone

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Project-Based Engineering and Campus Construction Accelerate Extended-Stay Corporate Travel in Regional Business Hubs News Provided By Cogwheel Marketing & Analytics September 23, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Travel & Tourism Industry



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