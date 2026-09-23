West Coast Wound & Skin Care Expands Wound Care Services To Inglewood, Visalia, Fresno, Northridge, & Temecula

West Coast Wound and Skin Care Expands Wound Care Services

Enhanced Clinical Services Bridge Mobile and In-Center Specialized Wound Care

BURBANK, CA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- West Coast Wound & Skin Care announces the expansion of their specialized outpatient clinical services with dedicated centers in Inglewood, Visalia, Fresno, Northridge, and Temecula. The goal is to enhance regional access to advanced wound care treatments so as to improve access to specialized wound care.With chronic wounds affecting millions of older adults and individuals managing vascular conditions, early intervention can prevent severe complications or hospital readmissions. The expanded clinic operations are designed to strengthen the organization's hybrid care delivery system.The new centers are designed to strengthen between home-based mobile wound care visits and comprehensive in-clinic evaluations. Patients in those areas suffering from diabetic ulcers, pressure injuries, and complex non-healing wounds among others can find holistic care at the center that can include nutrition and mobility assistance, among other forms of support.“Our goal is to ensure that patients receive high-quality, evidence-based treatment in the setting that best supports their recovery,” said Dr. David Kay, Founder and CEO of West Coast Wound & Skin Care.The wound centers offer advanced diagnostic evaluations, infection management, and personalized treatment plans for patients. West Coast Wound & Skin Care works in collaboration with primary care physicians, home health agencies, and regional health systems.Patients, caregivers, and healthcare providers seeking appointments or referrals at the Inglewood, Visalia, Fresno, Northridge, or Temecula locations can call 877-WC-WOUND or visit their site.West Coast Wound & Skin Care combines evidence-based medicine and modern technology to deliver comprehensive dermatology and specialized chronic wound treatments. Serving patients across California, the organization provides compassionate care across physical wound centers and home-based mobile environments.For more information about wound care access in Temecula, Visalia, Fresno, Northridge, and Inglewood, or to make a press inquiry, contact West Coast Wound & Skin Care.Media Inquiries:West Coast Wound & Skin Care877-WC-WOUND

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West Coast Wound & Skin Care Expands Wound Care Services to Inglewood, Visalia, Fresno, Northridge, & Temecula News Provided By Dow Digital September 23, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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