Private Sector And Academia Expand Mexican Collaboration In Cancer Cell Therapy Research

Alejandro Gutierrez (COO) and M.C. Diana Esquivel at the UVM and GIOSTAR Mexico postgraduate research collaboration event.

GIOSTAR Mexico and UVM mark a postgraduate research collaboration examining two decades of clinical evidence on NK therapy for solid tumors.

MEXICALI, BAJA CALIFORNIA, MEXICO, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Collaboration between Mexico's private healthcare sector and academic institutions is creating opportunities for scientific research and the development of emerging researchers in advanced cellular therapies.

At Universidad del Valle de México (UVM), Campus Mexicali, postgraduate students contributed to a systematic scientific review examining the potential applications of Natural Killer (NK) cell therapy in solid tumors.

The project brought together academic participation and private-sector scientific expertise to evaluate existing clinical evidence in cancer immunotherapy.

The resulting paper, Efficacy of Adoptive Cell Therapy with Natural Killer Cells in Cases of Solid Tumors, was published in the Journal of Oncology Research and Therapy on August 7, 2026. The publication lists affiliations with both institutions and represents an academic milestone for participating students, who gained experience in research methodology, evidence analysis, and scientific publication.

Examining the Potential of Natural Killer Cells

Natural Killer cells are components of the innate immune system capable of recognizing and eliminating certain abnormal cells, including cancer cells. Their biological characteristics have made them an important subject of ongoing research in cancer immunotherapy.

Led by M.C. Diana Esquivel, Chief Scientific Officer, alongside other researchers and participating postgraduate students, the systematic review examined clinical evidence concerning adoptive NK cell therapy in lung, breast, and colorectal cancers.

Following PRISMA guidelines, the research team reviewed clinical literature published over a 20-year period. The initial search identified 21,554 records, of which 20 studies ultimately met the criteria for inclusion.

Among those studies, 14 reported statistically significant differences in at least one evaluated clinical outcome, including overall survival, progression-free survival, tumor response, tumor biomarkers, quality of life, response rates, and disease control.

However, researchers identified substantial differences in cell sources, laboratory protocols, administered doses, and treatment schedules across the studies. These variations limit the ability to establish standardized conclusions regarding treatment efficacy.

The publication identifies NK cell therapy as a potential complementary treatment approach while emphasizing the need for larger multicenter clinical trials, standardized manufacturing protocols, and harmonized outcome measures. The findings do not establish NK cell therapy as a replacement for conventional cancer treatment or as a standardized therapy for solid tumors.

Recognizing Student Contributions to Scientific Research

On September 22, UVM Campus Mexicali hosted a ceremony recognizing the postgraduate students who contributed to the research project. University leadership participated alongside M.C. Diana Esquivel, Chief Scientific Officer, and Alejandro Gutierrez, Chief Operating Officer, to present certificates of recognition to the participating students.

The ceremony acknowledged their involvement in a peer-reviewed scientific publication and highlighted the importance of connecting academic education with active scientific investigation.

For participating students, the project provided experience in clinical literature analysis, research methodology, evidence evaluation, and scientific communication.

Their contributions demonstrate how university research initiatives can extend learning beyond the classroom while encouraging emerging researchers to engage with specialized areas of medicine.

Strengthening Academic and Scientific Collaboration

The project illustrates how collaboration between academic institutions and private research organizations can create opportunities for scientific training, knowledge exchange, and participation in specialized research.

As cancer immunotherapy continues to evolve internationally, initiatives involving postgraduate students can support the development of research skills while contributing to the organization and communication of existing scientific evidence.

The publication and subsequent recognition ceremony highlight the role of UVM Campus Mexicali in encouraging academic participation in scientific investigation and supporting the next generation of researchers in Mexico.

Through collaborations of this nature, students gain practical experience in the scientific process while contributing to research addressing important questions in modern medicine.

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Private Sector and Academia Expand Mexican Collaboration in Cancer Cell Therapy Research News Provided By GIOSTAR Mexico September 23, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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