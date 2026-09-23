Opal Cremation Outlines Cost Differences Between Direct Cremation And Traditional Funeral Services

Key findings from Opal Cremation's review of General Price Lists across Southern California, revealing a widespread gap in fee disclosure.

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Troy Centazzo, CEO and Founder of Opal Cremation, whose research prompted the company's call for industrywide pricing transparency

Review of hundreds of General Price Lists across LA and Orange County reveals a widespread pricing transparency gap in the cremation industry.

- Troy Centazzo, CEO of Opal CremationEL SEGUNDO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Opal Cremation Study Finds Most Southern California Cremation Providers Don't Disclose Key FeesReview of hundreds of General Price Lists across Los Angeles and Orange County finds a widespread pricing transparency gap - reinforcing the case for Opal's fully inclusive pricing modelOpal Cremation, a Southern California provider of cremation and personalized aftercare services, today released findings from two studies showing that most direct cremation providers across Los Angeles and Orange County fail to clearly disclose key fees, leaving families to discover the true cost only after they've already committed to a provider.Opal's research reviewed hundreds of publicly available General Price Lists (GPLs), the itemized pricing documents funeral homes must make available under federal law, tracking dozens of data points per provider to determine whether common fees and surcharges were clearly disclosed.Key Findings.Los Angeles County: Of 209 GPLs reviewed, only 44% clearly disclosed whether they charge a surcharge, leaving more than half the market unable to tell families in advance whether distance, weight, timing, or pickup location will add to their bill..Orange County: Of 56 GPLs reviewed, the average advertised price was $1,726, but the average adjusted price, once near-universal fees are factored in, came to $1,961 - a $235 gap. 89% of providers didn't clearly include the death certificate fee, 79% left out the disposition permit, and only 14% included free return of remains..Surcharges, when disclosed, add up fast: LA rush fees averaged $542.80 and ran as high as $2,695, more than many providers' entire base price.Why Opal Cremation Conducted the StudyOpal says it commissioned the research after repeatedly hearing from families surprised by add-on charges after choosing a provider based on an advertised“starting at” price. The company publishes its own pricing as fully inclusive and offers free reviews of quotes families have received from other providers.“Families are grieving. The last thing they need is a bill that keeps growing after they've already said yes to a provider. We built our pricing to be fully inclusive because we think that's the standard the whole industry should be held to, and we released this data to make the case for it.”- Troy Centazzo, Opal CremationIndustry ContextUnder the FTC's Funeral Rule, funeral homes must provide a General Price List, but neither federal nor California law requires a standardized format or that common fees be bundled into the advertised price, leaving families to sort out the true cost themselves. Regulators have taken action in the most egregious cases: in a 2022 case, the FTC's Bureau of Consumer Protection accused a cremation company of misleading consumers, with Bureau Director Samuel Levine calling it“outrageous.” Opal notes that most of the gaps its research found reflect ambiguity and inconsistent disclosure, not fraud-but ambiguity still carries a real cost for grieving families.Opal Cremation's Commitment to Transparent PricingOpal encourages families to request a full GPL in writing and ask directly what is and isn't included before choosing a provider. Families across Los Angeles and Orange County can view Opal Cremation's pricing, request a free quote comparison, or learn more at opalcremation.About Opal CremationOpal Cremation provides cremation and personalized aftercare services to families across Los Angeles and Orange County, including memorial diamonds, parting stones, and sea scatterings. Opal released this data publicly to encourage clearer, more standardized pricing disclosures industry-wide.Media ContactMarissa BergenOpal Cremation...888-419-4389###Note: All dollar figures cited in this release have been rounded to the nearest whole dollar and do not reflect exact cent amounts.

Marissa Bergen

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Opal Cremation Outlines Cost Differences Between Direct Cremation and Traditional Funeral Services News Provided By Opal Cremation September 23, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Law



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