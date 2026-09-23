Wilson Kester The Empowered Divorce Source® Named Simply The Best Law Firm By The Traverse City Record-Eagle

TRAVERSE CITY, MI, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Wilson Kester The Empowered Divorce Sourcehas been named Simply the Best law firm in the Traverse City Record-Eagle's annual Simply the Best awards, the third consecutive year the firm has received this recognition.Wilson Kester has represented Michigan families since 1998 in divorce, child custody, parenting time, and related family law matters. At the heart of the firm's work is a belief that family law is about more than resolving legal issues. The firm teaches clients how the law works for and against their goals, levels the legal playing field in negotiation and trial, and coaches clients to build a better future so they emerge stronger and their children have a safe, stable home and the opportunity to thrive."There is a moment when a client realizes the story is theirs to write, that they get to choose who they will be in this, and you can watch them come back to life. That moment is the part of this work I will never get tired of. We empower families through life's hardest transitions, so they emerge stronger, and this recognition belongs to every client who trusted us," said Shelley A. Kester, CEO/Founder & Managing Attorney of Wilson Kester.The firm's practice is organized around six values: empowerment, excellence, truth, collaboration, respect, and value. In practice, that means cases are prepared to a standard a client can feel in a courtroom, clients are told plainly where their case stands, and the firm works alongside the financial professionals, mediators, and counselors a family needs rather than treating a divorce as a legal problem alone.Wilson Kester thanks the colleagues, community members, and neighbors who cast votes. The deeper thanks belong to the clients across Michigan who trusted the firm with what matters most: their families.About Wilson Kester The Empowered Divorce SourceWilson Kester is a Michigan family law firm headquartered in Traverse City, serving clients in more than 60 Michigan counties. Learn more at wilsonkester or schedule a complimentary 30-minute Initial Case Assessment at wilsonkester/contact/.

Morgan Barrera

Wilson Kester

+1 231-668-5284

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Wilson Kester The Empowered Divorce Source® Named Simply the Best Law Firm by the Traverse City Record-Eagle News Provided By Wilson Kester September 23, 2026, 16:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Law



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