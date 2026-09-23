Supporting military members, veterans, and families in Norfolk with trusted medical equipment and recovery support.

- Norfolk Office Team Member NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Tactical Rehabilitation has been named Best Medical Equipment Supplier in Norfolk for 2026 by BusinessRate, recognizing the company's Norfolk team and the experiences shared by customers throughout the Hampton Roads community.The recognition is based on verified customer feedback and publicly available Google review data. For Tactical Rehabilitation, the award is a reflection of the relationships the Norfolk team has built with active-duty service members, veterans, military families, and other members of the local community.Tactical Rehabilitation provides durable medical equipment designed to support people throughout recovery, including bracing, orthotics, therapeutic devices, and other pain relief and recovery products.“Our team puts a lot of care into helping every person who walks through our doors,” said a Tactical Rehabilitation spokesperson.“We want people to feel taken care of, not just handed a product. When customers take the time to share their experience, it means a lot to our team and reminds us why we do what we do.”The Norfolk location serves a community with one of the largest concentrations of military personnel in the country, including active-duty members from multiple branches, veterans, and military families. For many customers, finding the right medical equipment can be an important part of getting back to work, training, daily activities, or the things they enjoy.The company's product offerings include advanced bracing and orthotic solutions, as well as therapeutic products intended to support recovery and mobility. Tactical Rehabilitation also works with healthcare providers and insurance programs to help customers navigate their medical equipment needs.Customer reviews have become an important part of how the Norfolk team reaches others in the community. For military members and families who may be looking for a medical equipment provider for the first time, hearing directly from someone who has already had a positive experience can make it easier to know where to turn.“We're incredibly grateful to everyone who has taken the time to leave a review,” the spokesperson said.“Our team works hard every day, and hearing that we made a difference for someone is one of the best parts of the job.”The recognition also reinforces Tactical Rehabilitation's broader commitment to serving those who serve and the communities surrounding its locations. The company continues to expand its presence near military installations across the country while maintaining a focus on personalized service and recovery-focused products.

Kristen Taka

Tactical Rehabilitation

+1 888-945-8538

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Tactical Rehabilitation Named Best Medical Equipment Supplier in Norfolk for 2026 News Provided By Tactical Rehabilitation September 23, 2026, 16:09 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Military Industry



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