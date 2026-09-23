Piping Technology & Products Earns Two National Safety Council Awards After Surpassing 1.5 Million Safe Work Hours

1.8+ million safe work hours - a proud milestone powered by our people and our commitment to safety.

The recognitions highlight PT&P's commitment to employee safety through hazard prevention, training, workforce participation, and leadership.

- Robert Mitchell, Director of SafetyHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Piping Technology & Products, Inc. (PT&P) has been honored with two major awards from the National Safety Council (NSC): the Million Work Hours Award and the Hazard Recognition Award. The recognitions reflect PT&P's continued commitment to protecting employees through proactive hazard prevention, comprehensive training, workforce participation, and management leadership.The Million Work Hours Award is a nationally recognized distinction earned by completing more than one million work hours. PT&P submitted its application for approximately 1.5 million work hours through July 2026, providing roughly 300 safety logs as part of a formal review and verification process conducted by the NSC. The company has since surpassed 1.8 million work hours.The Hazard Recognition Award recognizes PT&P's hazard recognition program, a leading indicator behind the company's million-hour achievement. Over the past three years, employee-reported hazard observations have increased from roughly 400 per year to more than 5,000. The increase reflects growing employee engagement in proactively identifying and correcting potential hazards before they can lead to injuries or incidents."These awards recognize the commitment our employees demonstrate every day. Our safety program is rooted in caring deeply for our employees and ensuring they can go home safely at the end of each day," said Lloyd Kirchner, President and COOFour Pillars of PT&P's Safety ProgramPT&P's safety program is centered on four pillars: hazard recognition, training, employee involvement, and management commitment.- Training is a central component of the program. Eighty-six employees have completed NSC-recognized first aid and CPR training, and PT&P now operates a formal emergency response team. All employees are completing the 10-hour OSHA course and forklift safety training. Long-tenured employees have also cycled back through new-hire orientation to reinforce safety awareness across the workforce.- Employee involvement is anchored by the Employee Observation System, a behavior-based safety program now in active use across the company. A framework of 24 safety committees builds peer accountability across departments, enabling teams to take an active role in driving safety performance alongside the safety department.- Management commitment is reflected in a three-tier control model that prioritizes engineering controls first, administrative controls second, and personal protective equipment third. Management reinforces safety policies and training attendance, while the safety department serves as a resource and partner to operations.- The results of PT&P's safety efforts have also been externally verified. The company has completed 27 third-party safety audits, including audits by Gallagher and Texas Mutual, with zero findings.Recognizing a Culture of Proactive SafetyThe National Safety Council is a leading U.S. safety organization dedicated to advancing workplace health and safety and helping prevent injuries and fatalities. The organization works closely with OSHA-aligned safety practices and is widely recognized across industrial, manufacturing, construction, and petrochemical sectors.NSC membership includes major EPC contractors such as Bechtel, Austin Industrial, and Fluor, as well as petrochemical companies including Exxon, Shell, Chevron, Dow, and DuPont. NSC awards recognize organizations that demonstrate sustained safety performance and proactive safety management.About Piping Technology & ProductsPiping Technology & Products (PT&P), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is a global leader in engineered pipe supports, expansion joints, and ASME U-Stamp fabrication, serving the power, LNG, petrochemical, data center, pharmaceutical, aerospace, automotive, and industrial markets. The company's divisions include U.S. Bellows, Pipe Shields, Fronek Anchor/Darling, and Sweco Fab. Founded in 1975, the company designs and manufactures a wide range of engineered products for critical piping systems worldwide, integrating engineering expertise, including pipe stress and finite element analysis, to deliver custom, high-integrity solutions that reduce downtime, protect equipment, and ensure the safety and longevity of the world's most critical industrial piping systems.

Vera Goltsova

Piping Technology & Products

+1 713-731-0030 ext. 328

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Piping Technology & Products Earns Two National Safety Council Awards After Surpassing 1.5 Million Safe Work Hours News Provided By Piping Technology & Products, Inc. September 23, 2026, 16:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Manufacturing



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