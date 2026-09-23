Indian Railways Completes New Line To Bolster Raipur-Bhilai Link

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 23 (IANS) Indian Railways has achieved a major milestone in the Dallirajhara-Rowghat New Rail Line Project in Chhattisgarh with the completion of the final Taroki-Rowghat section of the project, which is a single- electrified broad-gauge line, according to an official statement issued on Wednesday.

The CRS (Commission of Railway Safety) inspection and speed trial, an important process towards the commissioning of the new railway line, was carried out on Tuesday. During the inspection, the railway line, bridges and culverts, electrification, signalling and other safety and technical arrangements were examined. The operational capacity and safety standards of the rail section were also tested in accordance with prescribed procedure, the statement said.

The Taroki-Rowghat section, covering 17.5 km, is part of the 95 km long Dallirajhara-Rowghat New Line Project and is located at a remote area of south Chhattisgarh. At present, railway services are available to passengers from Dallirajhara to Taroki. Train operations in the Taroki-Rowghat section will strengthen rail connectivity in the surrounding areas and provide better and convenient transportation options to the citizens of the region.

The railway line will facilitate the transportation of iron ore to Bhilai Steel Plant, which will give a boost to the steel industry in the country. The railway line will also help in the transportation of agricultural products and local commercial goods and play an important role in connecting rural and remote areas with the wider railway network. It will significantly enhance connectivity of the region to the capital Raipur as well as to Bhilai, which is an educational hub of the state. Hence, improved rail connectivity will facilitate citizens' access to opportunities related to education, health, employment and trade, the statement said.

Expansion of rail transport will also promote tourism, investment and other economic activities in the region. This will boost business activities and contribute to the economic and social development of the region.

The inspection and speed trial of the Taroki-Rowghat section mark important progress towards the commissioning of the Dallirajhara-Rowghat New Railway Line Project under the Raipur Division of the South East Central Railway in Chhattisgarh, the statement added.