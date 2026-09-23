Delhi Lawyers Suspend Protest After Govt Holds Traffic Challan Notice

The Coordination Committee of All District Court Bar Associations has suspended the proposed abstention from judicial work and protest march to the LG House on Thursday after the Delhi Government put on hold the implementation of the notification of amendment in the Central Motor Vehicles Rules in the state of NCT of Delhi. A circular was issued in this regard.

Delhi Govt Puts Notification on Hold After Meeting

The New Delhi Bar Association (NDBA) also issued a circular informing that the delegation of the Coordination Committee of All District Courts Bar Associations of Delhi was called for discussion by the Chief Minister of Delhi along with the Delhi Law Minister, Delhi Transport Minister and had a detailed discussion on the grievances and concerns of the legal fraternity regarding the introduction of a new mechanism for disposal of traffic challans. It is said in the circular that after detailed deliberations, the Chief Minister has put on hold the implementation of the said notification in the state of NCT of Delhi until a concrete resolution is arrived at after due deliberation and consideration of the suggestions and concerns raised by the Coordination Committee. Accordingly, the call for abstention from work and the proposed protest march on 24.09.2026 stands suspended; circular read.

Advocate Tarun Rana, Secretary, NDBA, said that the call for abstention from work and protest march to LG House has been withdrawn for tomorrow.

Advocate Vijay Bishnoi, Secretary, Central Delhi Court Bar Association and coordinator of the Cooperation Committee, said that after a meeting and receipt of the representation filed by lawyers, the notification has been put on hold till further direction.

Background of the Protest

Earlier, lawyers of district courts across Delhi decided to abstain from judicial work on Monday, September 21, protesting the amended mechanism under Rule 167 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, for adjudication of contested traffic challans. (ANI)

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