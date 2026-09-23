UPL 2026: Unbeaten Mussoorie Queens To Face Dehradun Warriors In Women's Final

MENAFN - IANS) Dehradun, Sep 23 (IANS) Mussoorie Queens and Dehradun Warriors booked their places in the women's final of the Uttarakhand Premier League (UPL) 2026 after finishing as the top two teams in the league stage.

Mussoorie Queens topped the standings with a perfect record, winning all their league matches, while Dehradun Warriors finished second with two victories from three games. The two teams will now face each other in the summit clash of the third edition of the UPL on Thursday.

Both teams secured victories in their respective matches on Wednesday to confirm their places in the final.

In the first match of the day, the Dehradun Warriors won the toss and elected to bowl against Bageshwar Aerial. Bageshwar struggled to build momentum throughout their innings and were restricted to 98/9 in their allotted 20 overs.

Dehradun Warriors, chasing 99 for victory, also lost wickets at regular intervals but remained composed during the chase. Neelam Bharadwaj anchored the innings with a valuable 48 off 39 balls and guided her side towards the target.

The Warriors eventually reached 99/6 in 18.1 overs to complete a four-wicket victory and secure two crucial points. Bharadwaj's match-winning contribution earned her the Player of the Match award.

The result kept the Dehradun Warriors firmly in the race for the final, and they eventually finished second in the league standings with two wins from three matches.

In the second women's match, Mussoorie Queens faced Pithoragarh Hurricanes after winning the toss and opting to bat first.

The Queens found it difficult to score freely against the Hurricanes' bowling attack and finished their 20 overs at 88/9. Despite posting a modest total, Mussoorie produced a disciplined bowling display to keep themselves unbeaten.

Pithoragarh struggled throughout their chase and were restricted to 65/9 in 20 overs, handing Mussoorie Queens a 23-run victory.

With another win added to their perfect league-stage record, the Mussoorie Queens finished at the top of the table and will now look to complete an unbeaten campaign by lifting the women's title.

Dehradun Warriors, meanwhile, will aim to end the Queens' winning run when the two sides meet in Thursday's final.