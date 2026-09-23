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Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia Set 9Th Joint Commission Meeting By Year-End - Deputy PM


2026-09-23 12:02:57
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 23. The ninth meeting of the Azerbaijan-Saudi Arabia Joint Commission is scheduled to take place before the end of this year, the Deputy Prime Minister Samir Sharifov said at a reception in Baku marking Saudi Arabia's National Day, Trend 's correspondent reports from the event.

He noted that the Joint Commission on Cooperation plays an important role in deepening ties between the two countries in various fields and is one of the effective mechanisms ensuring the implementation of the heads of state's directives on developing cooperation.

“We are currently in the preparatory phase for the Commission's next meeting. We hope that the 9th meeting, which the Azerbaijani side, as the host, plans to hold before the end of this year, will enrich our cooperation with qualitatively new content,” the Deputy Prime Minister emphasized.

S. Sharifov recalled that, in accordance with the adopted decision, starting in February 2026, for a period of one year, Saudi Arabian citizens holding ordinary passports will be able to visit Azerbaijan without a visa.

He stated that Azerbaijan is fully prepared to take practical steps to expand mutual travel.

The Deputy Prime Minister expressed confidence that Azerbaijani-Saudi relations, rooted in rich spiritual values and the brotherhood of the two peoples, will continue to develop successfully in both bilateral and multilateral formats.

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Trend News Agency

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