Servicetitan (NASDAQ: TTAN) Scrutinized Over Surprise Revenue Timing And Other Issues Driving Stock Down 30% -- HBSS

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On September 9, 2026, investors in ServiceTitan, Inc.saw the price of their shares crater $24.46 (-30%) after the company reported Q2 2027 financial results that included revelations of surprise revenue recognition timing differences and slower year-over-year revenue growth. Separately, ServiceTitan announced a leadership change, replacing the company's chief revenue officer. The stock's move lower wiped out over $2 billion of the company's market capitalization.

The revelations have prompted national shareholders rights firm Hagens Berman to open an investigation into whether ServiceTitan has been sufficiently transparent about financial ramifications attributable to its push to expand its AI Max offering.

The firm encourages ServiceTitan investors who suffered substantial losses to submit your losses now.

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Firm Telephone: 844-916-0895

ServiceTitan (TTAN) Investigation

ServiceTitan's software provides an end-to-end, cloud-based software platform that connects, manages, and automates a wide array of business workflows, such as advertising, job scheduling and management dispatching, generating estimates and invoices, and payment processing.

During the company's fiscal 2026, it began a pilot of Max, which packages its most advanced functionality and AI features with expert guidance to unlock AI automation, and has since focused on upselling the Max offering to its customers.

On June 4, 2026, ServiceTitan repeatedly touted Max and its growth potential while assuring investors regarding the rollout that“we're optimizing our internal processes, accelerating our capabilities, [and] automating customer onboarding.”

But on September 8, 2026, the company's narrative appeared to change amid its Q2 2027 results and related earnings call. ServiceTitan revealed slowing year-over-year revenue growth and a“timing difference of revenue recognition between core and upsell to be between $2 and $3 million subscription revenue headwind over the remainder of the fiscal year.”

The company also said, in apparent contrast to its earlier automation assurances that“[b]ecause Max requires such substantial change management, we typically do not bill for the first quarter of a contract and then ramp to full contract value for the first year or so.”

Finally, ServiceTitan separately announced Rikus Pretorius as the company's next chief revenue officer, replacing Ross Biestman.

The market swiftly reacted, sending the price of ServiceTitan shares crashing lower and erasing a huge amount from the company's market capitalization.

If you invested in ServiceTitan and have substantial losses, or have knowledge that will assist the firm's investigation, submit your losses now ))

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding ServiceTitan should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email ....

About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman is a global plaintiffs' rights complex litigation firm focusing on corporate accountability. The firm is home to a robust practice and represents investors as well as whistleblowers, workers, consumers and others in cases achieving real results for those harmed by corporate negligence and other wrongdoings. Hagens Berman's team has secured more than $2.9 billion in this area of law. More about the firm and its successes can be found at hbsslaw.com. Follow the firm for updates and news at @ClassActionLaw.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome in any future case.

Contact: Hagens Berman, Reed Kathrein, 715 Hearst Avenue, Suite 300, Berkeley, CA 94710, 844-916-0895, ...

“We're focused on whether ServiceTitan was sufficiently transparent to investors about the upsell challenges and financial ramifications and, if not, whether there may be securities law violations,” said