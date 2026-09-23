Growing Demand For Nurses In Kansas Met With Expanded Nursing Program Training By Rockhurst University

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) KANSAS CITY, MO, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KANSAS CITY, MO - September 23, 2026 -

Aging populations, rural care gaps, and workforce shortages drive demand for nursing education and career advancement across the state.







Healthcare leaders across Kansas are navigating a rapidly changing landscape as demand for qualified nurses continues to grow. Institutions like Rockhurst University are expanding access to new nurse training in response.

From staffing shortages and retirements to increasing healthcare needs among older adults, several key trends are shaping the future of nursing in the Sunflower State and creating new opportunities for aspiring and current healthcare professionals.

Recent workforce data show that Kansas continues to face significant nursing challenges. The Kansas Nursing Workforce Center reports that the state's nursing workforce has declined since 2019, while a substantial percentage of registered nurses and licensed practical nurses plan to retire or leave the profession within the next five years. At the same time, Kansas' population is aging, increasing demand for healthcare services and creating additional pressure on hospitals, clinics, long-term care facilities, and community health organizations.

One of the most pressing issues is the retirement of experienced nurses. According to the workforce reports, approximately one-quarter of Kansas RNs and LPNs are considering retirement or leaving the profession within five years. Healthcare organizations are seeking ways to replace departing workers while maintaining quality patient care and addressing workforce sustainability.

Areas of major need for nursing are: rural healthcare, the state's growing senior population, mental health care, and community-based care

While workforce challenges persist, healthcare experts point to nursing education as a critical part of the solution. Programs designed to prepare nurses efficiently and effectively are helping meet employer demand. In particular, an accelerated nursing program in Kansas has gained attention among career changers and students seeking a faster path into the profession. These programs can help expand the nursing pipeline by enabling qualified students to enter the workforce more quickly while maintaining rigorous educational standards.

Employment projections further underscore the opportunity. Workforce data from the Kansas Hospital Association indicates that registered nursing remains one of the state's highest-demand healthcare occupations, with thousands of projected job openings stemming from both workforce growth and replacement needs. Hospital workforce surveys also continue to identify nursing positions among the largest categories of vacancies statewide.

Industry leaders believe that addressing workforce shortages will require a combination of educational expansion, workforce retention efforts, professional development opportunities, and support for nurses throughout their careers. Investments in training, mentorship, flexible learning options, and community partnerships are expected to play a major role in strengthening Kansas' healthcare workforce in the years ahead.

As healthcare delivery continues to evolve, nurses remain at the center of patient care. The trends shaping Kansas today highlight both the challenges and opportunities facing the profession, reinforcing the importance of developing the next generation of nursing professionals to meet the growing needs of communities across the state.

Rockhurst University delivers a comprehensive degree program to educate and prepare student nurses with the foundations of nursing, from principles and concepts to skills and practical knowledge. The online ABSN program recently expanded class sizes by 60% and is currently accepting students from Kansas who hold a bachelor's degree outside of nursing.

About the University

Rockhurst University's online nursing programs are delivered by the Saint Luke's College of Nursing and Health Sciences. Rockhurst is committed to preparing the healthcare workforce of tomorrow by offering undergraduate, graduate, and post-graduate programs for adult learners. Rockhurst University, founded in 1910 and located in the heart of Kansas City, Missouri, is a Catholic university in the Jesuit tradition committed to providing inclusive, innovative, and transformative education.

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For more information about Rockhurst University, contact the company here:

Rockhurst University

Katherine Frohoff, Associate VP of University Marketing & Communications

816-501-4151

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1100 Rockhurst Road, Kansas City, MO 64110

CONTACT: Katherine Frohoff, Associate VP of University Marketing & Communications