Tigcasino Strengthens Platform Offering To Support End-To-End Casino Software Delivery

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The expanded technology portfolio combines platform infrastructure, multi-provider content, custom game development, white-label deployment, and Telegram capabilities within a modular delivery framework







LAS VEGAS, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TIGCasino has strengthened its casino technology portfolio across platform development, content aggregation, custom game engineering, white-label deployment, and Telegram-based gaming infrastructure, expanding the technology models available to operators building, launching, or scaling online casino platforms.

The expanded offering addresses a recurring technology challenge for operators: coordinating multiple systems and vendors across the platform lifecycle. Core infrastructure, game content, payment connectivity, player management, compliance workflows, analytics, and distribution channels can involve separate integrations and technical dependencies when sourced independently.

TIGCasino's expanded portfolio brings these capabilities into a modular technology framework, allowing operators to select individual components or combine multiple solutions according to their deployment requirements.

Platform Infrastructure for End-to-End Operations

At the center of the portfolio is TIGCasino's online casino software development offering, which provides the core infrastructure required to operate an online casino platform.

The technology stack incorporates player account management, wallet functionality, payment integrations, game integrations, analytics, risk controls, compliance capabilities, and administrative tools. The architecture supports both turnkey and bespoke deployment models, allowing businesses to begin with established infrastructure while retaining the ability to introduce customized functionality and integrations as their operational requirements develop.

This modular structure also enables different platform components to be managed within a connected technology environment rather than requiring operators to build separate systems for each operational function.

Centralized Game Content Infrastructure

Content aggregation represents another component of TIGCasino's expanded platform offering. Through its online casino content aggregator, the company provides a centralized integration layer connecting operators with game content from multiple providers.

TIGCasino currently lists more than 20,000 game titles and 200+ providers across its aggregation infrastructure. The platform includes provider management, centralized content configuration, reporting, and application programming interface (API) connectivity.

For operators, centralized aggregation can simplify the technical process of onboarding and managing multiple content sources while providing a consolidated environment for content administration and operational reporting.

White-Label and Custom Development

TIGCasino also provides deployment options for businesses that require a pre-configured technology foundation through its white label online casino software offering.

The solution combines configurable platform infrastructure with branding, player management, wallet functionality, payment connectivity, content integrations, administrative tools, and compliance-related capabilities. This deployment model provides businesses with an established technology framework that can be configured around their operational and market requirements.

For operators seeking greater product differentiation, TIGCasino complements its platform infrastructure with custom game engineering through its casino game development company offering. The company states that its development portfolio includes more than 500 custom games, supporting proprietary concepts, customized mechanics, branded interfaces, and different deployment environments.

Telegram Extends the Technology Layer

TIGCasino has also expanded into Telegram-based gaming infrastructure through its telegram casino software development offering.

The solution incorporates Telegram bots and Web Apps alongside wallet functionality, operator dashboards, and gaming platform components. This provides businesses with an additional distribution environment while connecting Telegram-based experiences with supporting platform infrastructure.

The approach allows operators exploring alternative acquisition and distribution channels to consider Telegram as part of a broader technology architecture rather than operating it as an isolated product.

Modular Architecture for Platform Development

Across its expanded portfolio, TIGCasino combines API connectivity, centralized management, payment integrations, multi-currency capabilities, analytics, player management, content infrastructure, and operational controls within modular technology frameworks.

Operators can combine different components according to their technical requirements, whether they require a turnkey foundation, aggregated third-party content, proprietary game development, white-label infrastructure, or additional distribution capabilities.

By expanding its offering across these interconnected technology layers, TIGCasino is focusing on reducing fragmentation between the systems required to build, deploy, manage, and extend an online casino platform.

About TIGCasino

TIGCasino is a casino technology provider delivering software infrastructure for operators, startups, and gaming businesses. Its portfolio includes platform development, game aggregation, custom game development, white-label solutions, Telegram gaming technology, payment integrations, player management, compliance capabilities, and operational infrastructure.

Contact Details:

Raj Thomas, CEO, TIGCasino

Email:...

Phone: +91 8073 398 579

Website:

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