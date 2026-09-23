Techdigital Labs Introduces Enhanced SEO Audits For Websites, E-Commerce, And Saas

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SIALKOT, PAKISTAN, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TechDigital Labs has announced enhanced seo audit services for websites, e-commerce stores, and SaaS platforms. The new service broadens the company's website analysis procedure in the fields of technical seo audit services, website structure, internal linking, and search results. The announcement includes a systematic examination of critical web sections. It is designed to help businesses identify SEO issues that may affect organic visibility as their digital properties grow.

New Audit Scope Covers Core Website Conditions

The improved seo audit services examine the key factors that determine how websites are found, crawled, indexed, and interpreted by the search engines. It evaluates crawl errors, indexing errors, broken links, redirects, canonicalisation, XML sitemaps, robots.txt, URL structures and internal linking. It also looks at the connection between various sections of the website. The bad relationship between pages may complicate the process of search engines discerning how a site is organized.









The performance of websites is evaluated as page speed, mobile usability, Core Web Vitals, image performance, and structured data. This seo audit checklist assists in forming a bigger picture of the technical health of a site. The results can also indicate the areas that need additional consideration.

Search Issues Across Different Digital Models

The needs of SEO may depend on the way a website is constructed and the way it is used to serve customers. In the case of e-commerce stores, the audit considers product pages, category pages, duplicated content, internal links, URLs, structured data, and performance. The product and category structures may be hard to control as the stores grow. Problems that are manifested in large groups of pages can be detected by the audit.

SaaS sites might need another examination. As part of the assessment, product pages, solution pages, educational content, web structure and search intent are taken into account. In the case of larger websites, the review may be based on site architecture, crawlability, indexing, content organisation and interrelationships between various sections.

Content and Search Signals Receive Greater Attention

The new audit also reviews the quality and relevance of web content. TechDigital Labs analyses gaps in content, outdated pages, redundant information, poor page optimisation and correspondence between pages and the purpose of relevant searches. Page structure and internal linking are discussed together with keyword targeting. This assists in understanding where key pages are not well linked or supported on the site.

The review may also determine those pages that compete with each other regarding similar search terms. These problems can complicate the decision of which page to give search visibility. Content results and technical results are taken into consideration. This enables businesses to understand the way that technical as well as content-related problems can collaborate.

Findings Are Organised for Further Action

After the assessment, the identified issues are clustered in terms of their type and possible significance. Technical results can include crawling, indexing, performance, and architecture. The optimisation, gaps, duplication, and search intent can be content findings. Other issues that can be included in the findings are metadata, headings, image optimisation, URLs, as well as internal links.

The process is supposed to simplify the findings to be reviewed by the SEO, development, content and business teams. It is then possible to organise the recommendations based on the attention level necessary. This can assist teams to resolve technical and content issues more organised.

Monitoring After the Audit

A free SEO audit

Frequent monitoring can assist companies in detecting changes in search performance. They are also able to assist teams in auditing whether technical advancements have had the anticipated outcomes. When digital properties are expanding, constant monitoring will help with more effective control of technical health and search visibility.

About TechDigital Labs

TechDigital Labs is an international software development and digital marketing company headquartered in Sialkot, Pakistan, which caters to businesses in Pakistan and overseas. The seo audit company

Its support services include website maintenance, security, speed optimization, hosting, backups and technical support. TechDigital Labs has built experience in various industries and markets with 400+ successful projects, 325+ clients across the globe and 50+ digital professionals.

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CONTACT: Adnan Sair TechDigital Labs...