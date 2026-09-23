Approval by the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting of September 23, 2026, of the proposed Transfer of the Listing of Vantiva Shares to the Euronext Growth Paris Market

Paris (France) – September 23, 2026 – The Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company held today, September 23, on first notice, approved all the resolutions submitted to it in accordance with the agenda set out in the notice of meeting published in BALO n°106 of September 4, 2026, in particular:



approval of the proposed transfer of the listing of Vantiva's ordinary shares from the regulated market of Euronext Paris to the multilateral trading facility Euronext Growth Paris; approval of the amendment to article 8.2 of Vantiva's bylaws subject to the condition precedent of the transfer of the listing of the Company's ordinary shares to the Euronext Growth Paris multilateral trading facility, to introduce a statutory obligation to declare the crossing of certain thresholds.

Full voting results are available on the Company's website , in the Investors Center section, under Shareholders Meeting.

Terms of the transfer

The Board of Directors, which met today following the Company's General Meeting, decided to implement this transfer. Subject to the approval of Euronext, the listing of the Company's ordinary shares on Euronext Growth Paris will be carried out under an accelerated procedure for the admission to trading of the existing shares, without the issuance of new shares. The admission of Vantiva's ordinary shares to trading on Euronext Growth Paris will take place no earlier than two months from the date hereof.

Holders of Vantiva ordinary shares, whether in bearer or registered form, will not be required to take any action in connection with this transfer.

The Company currently meets the eligibility conditions required under the transfer procedure, namely a market capitalization of less than one billion euros and a free float of its shares of at least 2.5 million euros.

CIC Corporate and Institutional Banking has been appointed as listing sponsor for the proposed transfer to Euronext Growth Paris.

Reasons for the transfer

As a reminder, the Company announced on June 29 and July 30, 2026 its intention to transfer the listing of its ordinary shares to Euronext Growth Paris, a market more appropriate to its size.

This proposed transfer forms part of Vantiva's initiative to adapt its stock market framework to its economic profile. It will also help reduce regulatory constraints and the related listing costs, while continuing to benefit from access to the financial markets.

Main consequences of the proposed transfer (non-exhaustive list)

In accordance with applicable regulations, Vantiva informs its shareholders of the main possible consequences of such transfer, as from the date on which it becomes effective.

Although no longer required to do so, Vantiva intends, as a matter of best practice, to retain certain financial statement preparation, financial communication and governance rules applicable on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, including the continued use of IFRS accounting standards and the audit committee.

Protection of minority shareholders

In accordance with legal provisions, Vantiva will remain subject, for a period of three years following the delisting of its ordinary shares from Euronext Paris, to the mandatory tender offer regime and the continued disclosure obligations relating to threshold crossings and statements of intent as applicable to companies whose ordinary shares are listed on Euronext Paris.

At the end of this three-year period, only crossings, upwards or downwards, of the 50% and 90% thresholds of the Company's share capital or voting rights will have to be reported to the Autorité des marchés financiers subject, where applicable, to statutory threshold crossings to be reported to Vantiva. In this respect, the Company's bylaws have been amended to provide, with effect from the transfer, that shareholders are required to disclose any upward or downward crossing of the thresholds of 5%, 10%, 15%, 20%, 25%, 30%, one-third, 50%, two-thirds, 90% and 95% of the share capital or voting rights, as well as any crossing above or below the 0.5% threshold of the share capital or voting rights.

In addition, the mandatory filing of a public tender offer will only apply in the event of a direct or indirect crossing, alone or in concert, of the threshold of 50% of the share capital or voting rights.

Periodic information

Within four months following the end of each fiscal year, the Company will publish an annual report including its annual and consolidated financial statements, a management report, and the statutory auditors' reports.

The content of the management report, including the corporate governance report, will be streamlined, with certain disclosures no longer being mandatory (information relating to the remuneration of directors and executive corporate officers and matters likely to have an impact in the event of a public offer).

The deadline for publication of the half-year financial report (including the half-year financial statements and a business report relating to such half-year financial statements) will be extended from three months to four months following the end of the half-year period. The statutory auditors' limited review of such half-year financial statements will no longer be mandatory.

With respect to the accounting framework (French or IFRS) used for the preparation of the consolidated financial statements, the Company indicates that it will continue to prepare its consolidated financial statements in accordance with IFRS.

The Company intends to continue publishing quarterly revenue information.

Ongoing disclosure

Vantiva will continue to provide accurate, precise and fair information by disclosing to the public any information likely to have a significant influence on the share price and any information relating to transactions carried out by its senior executives, in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of April 16, 2014 on market abuse.

In addition, persons discharging managerial responsibilities will remain subject to the obligation to report transactions carried out in the Company's securities.

The obligation to disseminate regulated information, including inside information, effectively and in full will remain applicable.

Governance

The shareholders' general meeting will no longer be consulted on the remuneration of corporate officers (say-on-pay) pursuant to Articles L. 22-10-8 et seq. of the French Commercial Code.

The mandatory rules regarding gender balance within the Board of Directors provided for in Articles L. 225-18-1 and L. 22-10-3 of the French Commercial Code will no longer be mandatory, except where certain thresholds are exceeded.

Vantiva will no longer be subject to the provisions of Articles L. 821-67 et seq. of the French Commercial Code relating to audit committees. However, in order to maintain its good governance practices, Vantiva wishes to retain its Audit and CSR Committee and its Governance and Remuneration Committee.

Vantiva will also consider reducing the number of members of its Board of Directors over the coming months.

General meetings

The Company will no longer be required to publish a press release specifying the arrangements for making available the documents submitted to the general meeting, nor to post the voting results on its website. In addition, the preparatory documents for the general meeting (with streamlined content) will no longer have to be posted online 21 days before the date of the general meeting, but only on the date of the notice of meeting (i.e., no later than 15 days before the date of the general meeting), and Vantiva will no longer be required to provide a live broadcast of its general meetings or make a recording thereof available on its website.

The procedures for convening general meetings and the conditions for admission to such meetings will remain unchanged.

Share liquidity

As Euronext Growth is a multilateral trading facility organized by Euronext and not a regulated market, the transfer to this market could result in a change in the liquidity of the Company's ordinary shares, which may differ from the liquidity on the regulated market of Euronext Paris.

Indicative timetable for the transfer (subject to the approval of Euronext Paris S.A.)