Comscore Partners With Datafuelx To Bring Seamless Currency Adoption Into The Full Planning And Stewardship Workflow

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Integration enables Comscore's full range of transactional age-and-gender demographics to be leveraged in datafuelX workflows

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a global leader in measuring and analyzing consumer behavior, today announced a national data integration partnership with datafuelX, a predictive analytics platform used by network groups and publishers to buy, forecast and optimize cross-platform video and Connected TV (CTV) campaigns. This integration builds Comscore data directly into datafuelX's forecasting, pacing, and posting workflows, giving national clients a seamless path to transact on Comscore currency for linear buying on advanced audiences and traditional age-and-gender demographics with the systems they already use.

This move addresses one of the most persistent and least visible obstacles to modern measurement optionality in linear television and CTV. With the cost, time, and workflow disruption of standing up a new data feed inside an existing system proving a challenge in the past, the new datafuelX integration with Comscore is designed to remove friction for national network groups on its roster.

“By bringing the full range of Comscore's age-and-gender demographics into datafuelX, our clients can use the audiences they transact on, plan, forecast and optimize with inside the same workflow they already use to run their business with,” said Tara Gotch, Executive Vice President of Commercial at Comscore,“Currency choice becomes far more powerful when the measurement can be used throughout the transaction lifecycle, from the initial plan through to the final guarantee.”

“datafuelX exists to make it easier for our clients to buy, forecast and optimize across every screen and every data set they care about,” said Dan Aversano, CEO of datafuelX.“Building Comscore directly into our platform means network groups don't have to choose between the currency they want and the workflow they already rely on. They get both.”

“Advertisers want more choice, greater precision and better ways to connect with audiences across today's fragmented media landscape,” said Brian Norris, chief revenue officer at The E.W. Scripps Company.“This collaboration expands the options available to brands and agencies, making it easier to activate data-informed campaigns across Scripps' premium video inventory while delivering the scale, transparency and performance they expect.”

The integration also extends to OpenAP, the advanced-audience marketplace with which Comscore has a long-standing relationship. Beginning in the third quarter of 2026, Comscore will make its OpenAP advanced-audience segments available through datafuelX.

For network groups without homegrown forecasting systems, that combination effectively opens two additional currencies through a single, already-adopted workflow. This integration is one of several moves to give clients that optionality without asking them to absorb the cost and complexity of rebuilding their workflows. The first client integrations went live last month.

About Comscore

Comscore is a global, trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With an unmatched data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, and over-the-top viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore empowers media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make meaningful business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement.

About datafuelX

datafuelX is a leading analytics and technology provider specializing in multi-currency, cross-platform optimization for the television industry. The company was created to help buyers and sellers unlock greater value from their data and transform advertising outcomes across linear and digital video. Through its full-service SaaS platform, M3, datafuelX enables improved revenue management for publishers, more precise and accountable results for advertisers, and a better viewing experience for consumers.

Media Contact

Marie Scoutas

Comscore, Inc.

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